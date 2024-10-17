San Francisco To Host Largest Halloween Pub Crawl In The Nation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl

Event Poster for the 2024 Halloween Pub Crawl in San Francisco

Pub Crawl Attendees at Crawloween in San Francisco

The 12th Annual Crawloween Pub Crawl in the Bay Area is expected to bring well over 15,000 to over 40 bars in San Francisco.

- Jonathan LestSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 Crawloween San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl, produced by CrawlSF, will take place on October 25, 26, and 31. Recognized as the largest Halloween pub crawl in the nation, the annual event spans over 40 participating bars and offers attendees a range of activities, including drink specials, a costume contest, DJs, party favors, and more.In 2023, over 15,000 participants joined the event, which continues to grow each year. The 2024 pub crawl will offer a three-day experience, where participants can explore bars in various San Francisco neighborhoods such as The Marina, Russian Hill, Polk Gulch, and North Beach.Event Overview:Dates:Friday, October 25: 6PM to 11PMSaturday, October 26: 2PM to 10PMThursday, October 31: 6PM to 11PMCheck-in Locations:Mayes Oyster House (1233 Polk Street)Rick & Roxy's (2131 Lombard Street)Tupelo (1337 Grant Street)Union Street Ale House (1980 Union Street)Participating Bars:Over 40 venues, including Mayes, Mcteagues, Route 101, Lush Lounge, R Bar, Decodance, Hemlock, Kung Fu Action Theater, Amsterdam, Hanaro, El Lopo, Wreck Room, Shanghai Kellys, The Buccaneer, Trinity, Sacred Taco, Blue Light, Union Street Ale House, Palm House, Comet Club, White Rabbit, Rockwell, Jaxson, Del Mar, Campus, Westwood, Silver Cloud, Bamboo Hut, The Showdown, Tupelo, Savoy Tivoli, Gino & Carlo, Chief Sullivans, Northstar Cafe and moreFeatures:Discounted drink specialsFree pub crawl party bus (available on Saturday, October 26)Costume contestFind the Gnome ContestDJs and party favorsTickets are available for individual dates, or attendees can purchase a three-day pass for a comprehensive experience.About CrawlSF:CrawlSF is a leading event production company with over 20 years of experience organizing large-scale pub crawls and community events in the San Francisco Bay Area. Known for creating unforgettable experiences for locals and visitors, CrawlSF hosts popular annual events like the Halloween Pub Crawl, St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl, and Fourth of July Pub Crawl. By partnering with local bars and venues, CrawlSF continues to support the city's nightlife and local businesses, offering fun and engaging events year-round.For more information, visit

