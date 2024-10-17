Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed In Gaza Battle, Report Says
10/17/2024 7:03:05 AM
The Israel Defence Forces announced Thursday that it is
investigating whether its forces killed Yahya Sinwar in a Gaza
battle after rumours began circulating online that the Hamas leader
may be dead.
The IDF said three unidentified terrorists were eliminated.“The
IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists
was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists
cannot be confirmed,” the Israeli military posted on X.
“In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there
were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area,” the IDF
said.“The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to
operate with the required caution.”
Sinwar, known as the mastermind of the October 7 attack on
Israel last year, was named the new leader of Hamas after his
predecessor Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in late July. Israel
has not taken responsibility for Haniyeh's death.
