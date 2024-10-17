Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Killed In Gaza Battle, Report Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Israel Defence Forces announced Thursday that it is investigating whether its forces killed Yahya Sinwar in a Gaza battle after rumours began circulating that the Hamas leader may be dead.

The IDF said three unidentified terrorists were eliminated.“The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed,” the Israeli military posted on X.

“In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area,” the IDF said.“The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution.”

Sinwar, known as the mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel last year, was named the new leader of Hamas after his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in late July. Israel has not taken responsibility for Haniyeh's death.