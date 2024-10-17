Idaho Virtual Academy Named 2024 Cognia School Of Distinction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MERIDIAN, Idaho, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA ) has been recognized as a 2024 CogniaTM School of Distinction, a program which recognizes preK–12 education institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners.

Cognia selected IDVA as one of the 60 and Systems of Distinction out of more than 1,900 institutions that were reviewed worldwide. Idaho Virtual Academy is an accredited, full-time public school, serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state.

“This is a great honor and testament to Idaho Virtual Academy's dedicated staff who are committed to excellence,” said Kelly Edginton, Executive Director at IDVA.“We proudly serve students who come from all backgrounds and enable them to pursue their passions. We are honored to be given this prestigious award.”

Idaho Virtual Academy participated in Cognia's rigorous Accreditation Engagement Review process, which is based on research-based performance standards. The process includes a third-party review by education experts of evidence, interviews, and classroom observations. The evaluation seeks to prove evidence of growth in learning, a healthy culture for learning, engaging and high-quality instructional environments, and effective leadership for learning.

As an online public-school program, Idaho Virtual Academy is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 in Idaho. Families and students choose online learning for a variety of reasons; it provides a safe learning environment and the opportunity for students to balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits.

More information on the school, it's accreditation, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at idva.k12.com .

About Cognia

Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning.

About Idaho Virtual Academy

Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA ) is an online public charter school serving students

statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Idaho public school

system, IDVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum

and tools provided by K12 , a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Learn more at .

