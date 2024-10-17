Aid To Ukraine Aimed At Strengthening Self-Defense - Sholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz continues to insist that partners should help Ukraine run an effective self-defense effort.

He stated this ahead of the EU summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Scholz recalled that he meets quite often with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, including twice in a bilateral format in recent weeks.

"You know Germany's position on the issues contained (in the Victory Plan – ed.), nothing has changed in it. But I'd like to state clearly: the most important thing is to organize solidarity, the central thing is to transfer means so that Ukraine can defend itself. In general, there are strategic issues that still need to be discussed. You know the decisions I've taken, nothing will change," said the head of the German government.

He added that EU heads of state and government will once again intensively discuss the issue of European support to Ukraine with its President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting in Brussels.

This support, Scholz noted, is necessary, especially in the run-up to winter, as Russia continues to wage its war of aggression, unfailingly with enormous brutality. According to him, it is necessary to "clearly state once again that Ukraine can rely on its partners."

This position will also be emphasized thanks to the decisions prepared in the EU that enable Europe to provide its share of the $50 billion loan, which was adopted by the G7 countries in June.

"We have prepared a decision, the relevant legislation, which makes it possible for Europe to fulfill its share under any conditions... Fiscally, it is ensured... The framework has been created to prepare the relevant decision this year and soon enough," assured Scholz.

Ukraine will have these EUR 35 billion at its disposal in order to defend itself, the chancellor repeated.

He added that, if the other participants of the initiative also deliver on their commitments and perhaps others join, then "there will be a large amount."

Scholz called this a clear signal to Ukraine that solidarity remains in place, and to President Putin – that he should not speculate that aid from Ukraine's friends will wane.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the European Council and met with its President Charles Michel.