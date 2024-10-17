Election Update: Jim Rickards Predicts Market Crash And Unprecedented Crisis For 2024 Election

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- expert and former CIA advisor Jim Rickards has issued a chilling warning about the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, predicting catastrophic economic fallout and social unrest .











Jim Rickards

Rickards, known for his accurate predictions of major events such as the 2008 Great Recession, Trump's 2016 victory, and the COVID-19 crisis, now forecasts an " Election Meltdown " with severe consequences.

Rickards cautions that the ongoing political turmoil, including President Biden's recent decision to bow out of the race and the rise of Kamala Harris, will plunge the nation into chaos. His key predictions include:



50% stock market crash



Final collapse of the U.S. dollar



Violent street riots and civil unrest

Potential martial law with suspended rights

“With the establishment fighting to block Donald Trump's return to the White House-even if he wins- the resulting election meltdown could trigger a societal breakdown like nothing we've ever seen ,” says Rickards.

Jim Rickards, who has worked at the highest levels of international finance and government, warns Americans to take urgent steps to protect their wealth and safety . He encourages the public to prepare for:

The collapse of the U.S. dollar and steps to hedge against inflation.A coming stock market crash, identifying investments guaranteed to rise.Selling off“toxic stocks” that could go bankrupt amid the crisis.Crisis-proof investments that can thrive during uncertain times.Home fortification strategies to withstand potential civil unrest.

Rickards emphasizes,“This will be the ugliest election in modern history, and most Americans are unprepared. Without taking steps now, many could lose their savings and face financial ruin.”

To provide guidance through the crisis, Rickards offers access to his exclusive reports , including:



How to Profit from the Next Stock Market Crash



My #1 Way of Escaping the Dollar Collapse

How to Make Your Home Your Personal Fortress

Jim Rickards concludes,“The time to prepare is now. This election will be a turning point, and those who don't act will pay the price.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and financial expert with nearly five decades of experience advising governments, financial institutions, and corporate leaders. He has worked at the highest levels of Wall Street and international finance, participating in key historical events including:



Crafting the Petrodollar Accord in the 1970s, which cemented the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency.



Assisting the Reagan administration in ending the Iran hostage crisis.



Working with the Federal Reserve to navigate the Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM) crisis of the 1990s.

Collaborating with the Pentagon and CIA to develop predictive systems to prevent future 9/11-style attacks.

