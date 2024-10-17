(MENAFN- The Rio Times) AgroGalaxy, a leading Brazilian agricultural inputs retailer, has announced a comprehensive restructuring plan following its judicial reorganization filing. The company aims to address its difficulties through strategic operational changes.



The restructuring involves a significant reduction in AgroGalaxy's physical presence. AgroGalaxy cut the number of stores, silos, and commercial points from 169 to 74. The company strategically positioned these remaining locations across Brazil's key agricultural regions.



The workforce has also been affected, with employee numbers reduced from 1,700 to 1,150. This reduction primarily impacts staff associated with closed units and administrative support roles. AgroGalaxy has committed to respecting all labor rights for affected employees.







Beyond physical changes, the company has optimized its product and service portfolio. The sales mix has been adjusted to better align with market demands and enhance competitiveness. Customer service adaptations include redirecting clients from closed locations to the nearest remaining units.



AgroGalaxy's judicial reorganization filing revealed a total debt of R$3.7 billion ($660 million) and $160 million. These figures highlight the severity of the company's financial challenges.



The restructuring plan responds to several factors affecting Brazilian agribusiness, including falling commodity prices, adverse weather events, rising production costs, and increasing interest rates.

AgroGalaxy Slashes Stores and Staff in Major Restructuring Effort

Despite these challenges, AgroGalaxy has reported some positive developments. The company saw a 30% growth in order backlog between June and July 2024 and a 19.5% expansion in gross margin in Q2 2024. Barter operations have increased, now representing 42% of the business, and the specialty product mix has grown from 9.4% to 17% year-over-year.



As AgroGalaxy implements its restructuring plan, the company faces the task of navigating ongoing sector-wide challenges. The success of these measures will be crucial in determining the company's ability to emerge from judicial reorganization and regain its footing in Brazil's agricultural inputs market.

MENAFN17102024007421016031ID1108789413