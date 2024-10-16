Paytome Joins Startupbootcamp, Leading The Top 1% Of Startups Globally In AI-Driven Financial Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PayToMe, an AI-driven fintech marketplace, has been selected to join Startupbootcamp, one of the world's top accelerators, an honor reserved for the top 1% of startups globally. This milestone recognizes PayToMe's innovative approach to solving financial challenges faced by over 400 million small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) worldwide.

Our Vision

At PayToMe, we aim to be the Amazon of fintech for SMBs globally, and committed to enhancing cross-border payments, driving financial inclusion, and helping SMBs overcome financial barriers.

Our Mission

To simplify global payments for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by providing seamless, AI-driven financial solutions that help businesses optimize financial processes, enhance cash flow, and reduce fraud, all while promoting financial inclusion and contributing to a socially responsible financial ecosystem.

The Problem

400 million SMBs worldwide lose an estimated $48 billion annually due to fraud, invoicing errors, and payment delays. For many businesses, outdated systems and the lack of IT infrastructure make it difficult to manage these challenges, stifling their ability to grow and operate efficiently.

PayToMe's Solution:

As a unified fintech marketplace, PayToMe addresses these pain points by offering AI-driven fraud protection, patented Text-to-Pay technology, customizable digital invoicing that supports over 100 countries, and connects with 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications through global partnerships, including Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, and AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX).

Value Proposition:

PayToMe eliminates the need for SMBs to manage complex and costly financial systems. The platform's ease of use and scalability make it the perfect solution for SMBs that often lack the resources to implement sophisticated IT solutions. With PayToMe, businesses can streamline their financial operations, enhance cash flow, and focus on accelerating growth.

Startupbootcamp: A Pathway to Growth

“We are incredibly excited and honored to join Startupbootcamp,” said Mike Ulker, Founder and CEO of PayToMe.“This opportunity gives us access to 5000+ mentors, corporate partners, and investors across industries, accelerating our mission to deliver seamless, integrated financial solutions to SMBs globally. We invite those who share our vision to connect with us and help drive financial inclusion for millions of businesses across the globe.”

About Startupbootcamp:

Startupbootcamp is one of the leading startup accelerators in Europe, empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation. Startupbootcamp supports founders across all stages of their entrepreneurial journey, via investment, relevant connections, and resources - driving and amplifying their impact. With a mission to invest in 100,000 startups within the next 10 years, Startupbootcamp is dedicated to creating a more sustainable and inclusive future. For more information, visit

About PayToMe:

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe is a fintech marketplace specializing in AI-driven payment solutions, cross-border financial transactions, and customizable digital invoicing for over 100 countries. With connections to 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications through strategic partnerships, including Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, and AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX), PayToMe is at the forefront of innovation in the financial services industry. Its suite of services, including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), empowers businesses to optimize financial processes, enhance cash flow, reduce fraud while contributing to a sustainable and socially responsible financial ecosystem. PayToMe has been honored with eight American and International business awards for Technology Excellence and Social Impact. For more information, visit

