Municipality Ministry's Vegetable Marketing Platforms See Huge Surge

Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The marketing platforms for agricultural produce, provided by the of Municipality to local farmers, witnessed 176 percent growth in sales of local vegetables in four years.

The high growth rate is showing the huge success of Qatar National Food Security Strategy which aims to make the country self-sufficient in many fresh food productions.

The sales of vegetables increased to 64,088 tonnes in 2023 from 23,198 tonnes in 2019, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Municipality yesterday.

The marketing platforms for agricultural produce include five vegetable markets (yards for selling agricultural produce), two programmes at major commercial outlets and Mahaseel, Marketing and Agricultural Services Company.

The Mahaseel outlets sold the largest amount, 24,920 tonnes vegetables in 2023 compared to 1,664 tonnes vegetables in 2019, followed by the marketing programme 'Qatar Farms' which contributed in selling 22,392 tonnes vegetables in 2023 compared to 11,506 tonnes in 2019.

The five vegetable markets sold 13,485 tonnes local vegetables in 2023 compared to 7288 tonnes in 2019. The sales of vegetables increased under 'Premium Products' programme to 3,291 tonnes vegetables in 2023 from 2740 tonnes in 2019.

The marketing programmes aim to provide reasonable prices to local farmers for their investments and hard work, enabling them to offer their produce directly or through commercial outlets to the customers without middlemen.

The Ministry of Municipality has succeeded in enhancing food security through its innovative marketing programmes.

These efforts contribute to building a sustainable food system that meets the needs of the Qatari community and supports market stability to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030.

The self-sufficiency rate of Qatar in producing strategic fresh food production increased significantly in the last five years. The self-sufficiency of agricultural produce was 39 percent in 2023.