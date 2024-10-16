عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNRWA Says Reaching 'Breaking Point' In Gaza Amid Risk Of Famine

UNRWA Says Reaching 'Breaking Point' In Gaza Amid Risk Of Famine


10/16/2024 8:10:56 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) United Nations- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says it is“very near to a possible breaking point” in the Gaza Strip, where aid is desperately needed against the threat of disease and famine.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on Wednesday the agency is facing a combination of financial and Political threats to its existence, in addition to difficulties in day-to-day operations in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We might reach a point that we won't be able anymore to operate,” he said.“When will it be? I don't know. But we are very near of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lazzarini also warned that“there is a real risk today... that we enter a situation where famine or acute malnutrition is unfortunately again a likelihood.”

He said regarding a dire picture of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the besieged Palestinian territory had“become a kind of wasteland, which I would say is almost unlivable.”

Read Also Dozens Of Pro-Palestinian Protesters Arrested Outside New York Stock Exchange Middle East At A Tipping Point

In relation to aid deliveries, he said“over the last two to three weeks there was no convoy entering into the north except yesterday.”

In Gaza, health officials called for a humanitarian corridor to three hospitals in northern Gaza that have come close to collapse.

They say Israel forces have cut off the area for the past two weeks.

The military issued evacuation orders at the start of its major operation in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza 12 days ago.

However, doctors at the Kamal Adwan, al-Awda and Indonesian hospitals have refused to leave their patients.

United Nations- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says it is“very near to a possible breaking point” in the Gaza Strip, where aid is desperately needed against the threat of disease and famine.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on Wednesday the agency is facing a combination of financial and political threats to its existence, in addition to difficulties in day-to-day operations in Gaza.

“We might reach a point that we won't be able anymore to operate,” he said.“When will it be? I don't know. But we are very near of that.”

Lazzarini also warned that“there is a real risk today... that we enter a situation where famine or acute malnutrition is unfortunately again a likelihood.”

He said regarding a dire picture of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the besieged Palestinian territory had“become a kind of wasteland, which I would say is almost unlivable.”

In relation to aid deliveries, he said“over the last two to three weeks there was no convoy entering into the north except yesterday.”

In Gaza, health officials called for a humanitarian corridor to three hospitals in northern Gaza that have come close to collapse.

They say Israel forces have cut off the area for the past two weeks.

The military issued evacuation orders at the start of its major operation in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza 12 days ago.

However, doctors at the Kamal Adwan, al-Awda and Indonesian hospitals have refused to leave their patients.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16102024000215011059ID1108788649


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search