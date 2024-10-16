Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Plastic Burning And Compression System That Makes Recycling Easier And More Convenient

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kimberley C. of Puyallup, WA is the creator of the Polymer Processor (C2H4), a system designed to burn plastics and release smoke that passes through three individual carbon filters. The plastic waste is compressed into discs that can be easily recycled, preventing toxic plastic waste from taking up space in landfills. Each filter is comprised of a ceramic shroud. The melted plastic is further poured from the device into several disc molds that can be sorted and recycled. The device is also comprised of multiple evaporation ports and an extension cap which allows a user to view the color of smoke being filtered within the device. In addition, the device features a protective barrier.The tall stainless-steel cylinder will feature a wide base for stability, and the accumulation tray will be shaped as a large disc with smaller collection discs. The carbon filters will run through to stem of the cylinder, and the top will have the cap to dissipate the smoke and be heat safe against burning hazards. The moisture vents built along the stock will allow for a deeper burn of the plastic waste to enable it to form discs that can be stacked and separated by color and size. This is designed with the burner at the base with a trap door to load plastic then sit as it fills for burning. The system can be available in large and small sizes to accommodate commercial and residential use. Ultimately, the system helps reduce global warming and increase recycling awareness globally. It helps take toxic plastics from the eco system of ground soil, water systems, air quality, and helps ocean animals from getting caught in their trappings or digesting them.Recycling systems that compact waste utilize volume reduction for easier storage and transportation of recycled goods. This is especially beneficial for large quantities of plastic, such as in industrial or commercial settings due to the compression reducing the space it occupies, making transportation more cost-effective. There are several different compression systems currently available like manual compressors, hydraulic compressors, automated systems, and mobile compaction systems.While these compression systems are useful, space reduction may still not be efficient enough to prevent toxic plastic waste from being left in landfills if plastic is not recycled. The Polymer Processor is a versatile and innovative system that burns plastic, prevents carbon from escaping into the environment, and then compacts the plastic waste into discs. The system would be beneficial in residential and industrial applications, offering a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Kimberley filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Polymer Processor product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Polymer Processor can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

