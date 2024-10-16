King Receives Iran FM, Calls For Regional De-Escalation
10/16/2024 11:00:33 AM
Amman, 16 October (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II on Wednesday received Iran Foreign Minister
Abbas Araghchi and stressed the need for regional de-escalation.
At the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty warned that the continued killing and destruction will keep the region hostage to violence and the expansion of conflict, stressing the need to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon as a first step towards comprehensive calm.
The King reiterated that Jordan will not be a battleground for regional conflicts.
During the meeting with the Iranian minister, who is visiting the Kingdom as part of a regional tour, His Majesty expressed Jordan's keenness to exert all efforts with partner states to restore stability in the region and create a political horizon for the Palestinian issue.
The King highlighted the importance of boosting the humanitarian response in Gaza, as well as ensuring the continued flow of aid in order to mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.
