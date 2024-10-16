Aperio Global Names Will Metts Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Accelerates Growth and Innovation

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperio Global, a leader in strategic solutions, today announced the appointment of Rear Admiral Will Metts, U.S. Navy (Ret.), as Chief Strategy Officer. Metts brings over thirty years of distinguished service in national security and defense and will spearhead Aperio Global's strategy and growth initiatives.

In this role, Metts will lead the development of long -term strategic planning and corporate development for Aperio Global, including identifying opportunities for domestic and international growth and optimized business performance. He will guide Aperio Global's strategic project development and partnership by enhancing the intersection of Aperio's technology expertise with U.S. government's imperatives for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cyber operations and software modernization for the defense, national security and interagency sectors.

Metts joins Aperio Global from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he served as the National Security Alliance Executive. During his tenure, Metts was instrumental in advancing cloud adoption and strategic growth and mission-enabling solutions for domestic and international customers.

Admiral Metts' career includes serving as Director of Strategy for Northrop Grumman Corporation's Mission System Sector, Director for Intelligence, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Deputy Director of Tailored Access Operations, National Security Agency and Director for Intelligence, U.S. Cyber Command as well as extensive operational experience as a Surface Warfare and Cryptologic Warfare Officer.

Earl Stafford, Jr. Chief Executive Officer of Aperio Global, expressed enthusiasm about the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Will to Aperio Global's team. His extensive expertise and experience in national security, defense operations and strategic planning aligns perfectly with our vision for expanding our defense and national security footprint. Will's proven track record and strategic understanding of the technology landscape will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to our clients"

Metts holds a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from Savannah State University and master's degrees in Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence and National Security Studies and Strategic Planning from the Naval Postgraduate School and the Naval War College, respectively. Additionally, he completed the Harvard University Senior Executive Fellows Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government and he is an existing Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Strategy and Statecraft Fellow. He is also and advisory board member for George Mason University's C5I Center, technical advisory board member for the Technology Advancement Center (TAC), Columbia Maryland and advisory board and executive committee member for the Fort Meade Alliance (FMA)

"I am honored to join Aperio Global and am excited to contribute to its mission of delivering next-generation technology solutions," said Metts. "I look forward to working with the team to drive operational excellence, combined with our team's collective expertise to address the complex challenges facing our customer".

About Aperio Global

Aperio Global empowers defense and intelligence communities with advanced solutions to transform data into decisive advantages. Specializing in AI-driven analytics, Cloud computing, and robust cyber operations, we deliver mission-critical technologies to enhance decision-making and operational agility. Our unique approach turns complex, data-rich environments into actionable insights, providing clients with the edge needed to secure critical infrastructures and optimize cloud-based data strategies.

