'Canadian Sikhs Stalked By Fear': MP Jagmeet Singh Seeks Ban On RSS, Sanctions Against Indian Diplomats

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh waded into controversy on Wednesday after calling for sanctions against Indian diplomats and a ban on the RSS. The remarks - coming amidst an escalating row - had spurred a flurry of questions and jibes from reporters as the politician beat a hasty retreat from the press conference.

“We demand that the Liberal implement severe sanctions on Indian diplomats and banish the RSS, a violent, militant, organization from India, which is a group that operates here in Canada and in other countries as well,” he insisted during a press on Wednesday.

The former Trudeau ally cited the RCMP as saying that Indian diplomats were“hiring criminal elements to shoot at Canadians” as he reiterated his call for sanctions. He also called for all Canadian leaders to unitedly“denounce” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold the Indian government“accountable”.

The remarks had prompted a flurry of questions from reporters as Singh walked out of the presser.

“It's not about me. This is about the fact that Canadians are at serious threat and serious risk. What the RCMP described is something that should be really troubling,” the Sikh leader claimed as reporters asked if he was being 'targeted'.

“That's not how it works,” reports quoted another scribe as saying while the politician exited - drawing laughter from the audience.

India and Canada each expelled six diplomats from the other country this week after Ottawa linked agents of the New Delhi government to the 2023 murder of a Sikh separatist leader near Vancouver. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the 'Indian government agents' are linked to an organised crime group called the“Bishnoi group”.

India has repeatedly denied the allegations and contends that Canada is harbouring terrorist groups and promoting separatist activities.

(With inputs from agencies)