China Now Wants Limits On Its 'No Limits' Russia Relations

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China announced to much fanfare a“no-limits friendship” with Russia, suggesting a future of close collaboration in trade, and, perhaps most importantly, security.

Now, more than two years into the war, the meaning and interpretation of this“no-limits” commitment has evolved.

There has been much debate in Chinese society in recent months about Beijing's alignment with Moscow. While some have advocated for a more formal alliance with Russia, others have taken a more cautious stance.

In sharp contrast to 2022, China's growing wariness is increasingly being discussed in the open, even among those who were previously censored. In early 2022, for instance, a joint letter by six Chinese emeritus historians opposing Russia's invasion was censored by the government. The scholars were also warned.

Now, however, it appears the government is seeking to balance its relationships with both Russia and the West. Beijing may not want to be seen as a“decisive enabler” of the war.

For example, the once-prominent“no-limits” friendship language quietly vanished from a Sino-Russian joint statement in May.

And Beijing's response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit that month was notably subdued. Putin ingratiated himself with Xi, saying they were“as close as brothers .” Xi's response was more perfunctory – he called Putin a“good friend and a good neighbor.”

Scholars are also articulating their concerns about China's political and economic investments in Russia, both publicly and privately.

Shen Dingli, a leading scholar of Chinese security strategy at Fudan University in Shanghai, said China doesn't want to be seen as collaborating with Russia against Ukraine or any other country.