Mobilizing Support: Covia's Response To Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- 3BL) Covia's extensive community involvement and philanthropic initiatives are overseen by the Covia Foundation , which was established to formalize Covia's approach to being a responsible corporate citizen. The Foundation administers the Community Policy, which guides charitable giving and volunteerism. Covia regularly reviews the policy and will revise it as needed to better enable site-level investments in local communities.

In 2023, we launched the Covia Cares Emergency Relief Fund to help Covia Team Members who need immediate assistance following an unforeseen personal hardship.

Unfortunately, several Covia employees and their families were severely impacted by Hurricane Helene.

While the full extent of the hardship is still being determined, the Covia Cares Emergency Relief Fund and Immediate Response Funds have been activated to assist those in need. And many Covia team members contributed directly to the Covia Cares Emergency Relief Fund to support their friends and colleagues in the Southeast.

Covia would like to thank those who mobilized to support their fellow team members. In particular, thanks to the individuals at our Hephzibah, Georgia; McIntryre, Georgia; and Marston, North Carolina plants who stepped up in a big way to help each other and their community with relief efforts. The Covia Foundation is proud to have assisted more than 40 employees and their families with immediate relief funds.

The Covia Foundation also donated to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves communities in times of disaster and crisis. These funds supported on-the-ground relief efforts in response to Hurricane Helene.

Covia is grateful to be able to support its employees in their time of need.