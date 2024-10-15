Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The casino gaming equipment market is projected to grow from $11.94 billion in 2023 to $12.59 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 5.5%. Growth drivers include rising disposable incomes, expansion within the tourism industry, regulatory support for casinos, and increasing social acceptance of gaming.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The casino gaming equipment market is expected to reach $15.76 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. This market's growth is linked to the rise of online gaming, enhanced security features, and the recovery of tourism post-pandemic. Trends to watch include the integration of advanced technologies, the adoption of cashless payment systems, and a focus on sustainable practices.

Growth Driver of The Casino Gaming Equipment Market

The increasing number of gambling activities is projected to propel the growth of the casino gaming equipment market. Driven by factors like the pursuit of entertainment and the convenience of online platforms, gambling activities are flourishing. Casino gaming equipment is essential for managing various games and ensuring fairness in gameplay, further supporting the growth of this market.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Casino Gaming Equipment Market Share?

Major companies operating in the casino gaming equipment market are Caesars Entertainment Inc., Flutter Entertainment plc, International Game Technology plc, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Novomatic AG, Scientific Games Inc., Light and Wonder Inc., Konami Group Corporation, Melco International Development Limited, Everi Holdings Inc., AGS LLC, PlayAGS Inc., Euro Games Technology Ltd., Ainsworth Game Technology Limited, Incredible Technologies Inc., TCS John Huxley Europe Limited, Aruze Gaming America Inc., Gaming Partners International Inc., Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., Gamebridge Casino Equipment, Matsui Gaming Machine Co. Ltd., Angel Group Co. Ltd., Jackpot Digital Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Casino Gaming Equipment Market?

Companies in the casino game equipment market are focusing on innovative products like big-screen slot machines to enhance gaming experiences and attract more players. These advanced machines feature larger display screens, high-definition graphics, interactive elements, and engaging audio-visual effects, creating a more captivating gaming environment.

How Is The Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Gaming Chips, Slot Machines, Casino Tables, Video Poker Machines, Other Types

2) By Installation: Installed Inside Casino, Installed Outside Casino

3) By Mode Of Operation: Floor Mounted, Portable

4) By End-User: Standalone Casino, Hotel Casino, Cruise and Riverboat Casino, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Casino Gaming Equipment Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the global casino gaming equipment market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Definition

Casino gaming equipment includes a diverse array of devices, tools, and machinery used in gambling establishments to facilitate, regulate, and ensure the integrity of various games of chance and skill. This essential equipment supports both traditional brick-and-mortar casinos and online gaming platforms, ensuring that games are conducted fairly and efficiently.

Casino Gaming Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global template market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Casino Gaming Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on size, market drivers and trends casino gaming equipment market major players, casino gaming equipment competitors' revenues, casino gaming equipment market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The casino gaming equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

