Strathcona Announces Q3 2024 Release Date And Investor Day Details
Date
10/15/2024 6:00:42 PM
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -
Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) will release its third quarter 2024 financial and operating results after market close on November 13, 2024. Strathcona will host an Investor Day event on November 14, 2024, starting at 9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET), where Strathcona's executive team will review the Company's operations, performance and near-and long-term priorities. This event will replace the third quarter 2024 conference call. In-person attendance is by invitation only.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, November 14, 2024
|
Time:
|
9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET) to 11:00AM MT (1:00PM ET)
|
Webcast Link:
|
class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" lumiconnect/400-345-948-53
About Strathcona
Strathcona Resources is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
For more information about Strathcona Resources, visit .
