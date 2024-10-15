Strathcona Announces Q3 2024 Release Date And Investor Day Details

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) will release its third quarter 2024 and operating results after close on November 13, 2024. Strathcona will host an Investor Day event on November 14, 2024, starting at 9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET), where Strathcona's executive team will review the Company's operations, performance and near-and long-term priorities. This event will replace the third quarter 2024 call. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time: 9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET) to 11:00AM MT (1:00PM ET)

Webcast Link: class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" lumiconnect/400-345-948-53

About Strathcona

Strathcona Resources is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona Resources, visit .

SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED