Texas Supreme Court To Convene At University Of Houston Law Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court of Texas will hear oral arguments in two civil cases at the University of Houston Law Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The event will be held in the Danny M. Sheena Courtroom at The John M. O'Quinn Law Building.

The Court travels twice per year to hold oral arguments in different areas of the state with a mission to enhance public transparency, and foster a deeper understanding of the Texas justice system. The Texas Supreme Court last convened at the Law Center in 2017.

"I am delighted that the Texas Supreme Court is returning to UH Law Center to hold its oral argument in the new John M. O'Quinn Law Building for three reasons. First, this oral argument will be the first held in our new space since the building opened its doors in 2022. Second, the oral argument is an excellent opportunity for our law students, faculty, alumni and staff to see great lawyering and judging in action. Third, the Court's generosity in making their oral arguments accessible to students, faculty, staff, and the public demystify the Court and the legal process by bringing these important public servants closer to the public," said Law Center Dean Leonard M. Baynes.

The first case, Myers-Woodward, LLC v. Underground Servs. Markham, LLC , concerns oil and gas royalty payments. The case raises questions of who owns the right to use underground salt caverns created through the salt-extraction process and how a salt royalty interest is calculated.

The second case, Stary v. Ethridge , is a constitutional law issue involving due process. The case will analyze the proper burden of proof to support a permanent protective order that prohibits contact between a parent and minor child.

"The Supreme Court is pleased to return to the University of Houston Law Center and to hold the first ever arguments in The John M. O'Quinn Law Building," Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht said. "Conducting oral arguments outside of Austin allows the Court to connect with diverse communities and reinforces the principle that the law and justice touch every corner of Texas."

Doors will open at 8 a.m., and the oral arguments will last from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required. For those unable to attend in person, the Court will stream the oral arguments on its YouTube page .

For attending media members, cameras will be allowed in the courtroom, and a brief question-and-answer session will follow the oral arguments. News media may notify UH Law Center and Texas Supreme Court media relations in advance if planning to attend so additional instructions can be provided.

Click here for more information about the Texas Supreme Court's visit to the Law Center.

University of Houston Law Center media contact: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected] .

Supreme Court of Texas media contact : Amy Starnes, Director of Public Affairs, (512) 426-5357 [email protected] .

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

SOURCE University of Houston Law Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED