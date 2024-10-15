West Bank Israeli Settlers Fundraise Online For Military Equipment
The New Arab Unveils 10-Month Investigation on International Crowdfunding Supporting Violent Israeli Settlers
The New Arab has just concluded a comprehensive 10-month investigation into how international non-profit crowdfunding has funnelled resources to violent Israeli settlers since the events of October 7.
Our findings reveal that millions of dollars from taxpayer-funded donations-originating from Western countries and Israel-have been used to purchase military equipment for illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
This investigation uncovers a disturbing trend: ethnic cleansing in Palestine is being covertly supported through tax-deductible donations from Western liberal democracies, often with the backing of Israeli officials.
For full details, read the complete investigative report on our website.
Read the full report here .
