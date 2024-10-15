SKIMS Welcomes New Batch Of Medical Students

Director SKIMS / Principal SKIMS MC Prof. M Ashraf Ganie in his address expressed his compassionate speech warmly welcomed the students. Prof. Ashraf congratulated all the students for facing competitive examination & being chosen ones

for the noble profession. He asked the students to keep up the reputation of this Institute and advised them to work hard and learn best medical practices and up hold ethical practices of the SKIMS MC. He said SKIMS MC being one of the top most Medical School in the Country has an immense contribution in thealth sector and

is a great source of human resource. Prof. M Ashraf acknowledged the contribution of

faculty of SKIMS MC

in shaping the future of medical students and added that he is proud of SKIMS MC Alumni who have brought laurels to the Institutions through their

excellent performance and exemplary work.

Dr. Ajaz A Rather Department of Surgery SKIMS

MC & Registrar Academics

in his address traced the history of the Medical College and highlighted the activities and contribution of the

college right from its inception in 1989 in patient care and academics.



HoD Ophthalmology Prof. Sheikh Sajad , Medical Superintendent SKIMS MC Dr. Shifa Deva & Prof Ashfaq HOD SPM in their addresses

laid the stress on the importance of discipline and

punctuality. While appreciating

hardwork, merit & dedication of these students they advised them to be focussed and guard the reputation of the institution.

Besides, Oath

Ceremony a session on ragging was held wherein experts shed light on do's and don'ts of ragging. The experts asked students to reach out to SKIMS MC redressal committee

to address any student grievances. An anti ragging Control Room has also been set up with members including

Chairman Prof. Asif A. Wani HOD Chairman , Dr. Ashfaq ul Hassan HOD Anatomy , Er. Showkat A Simnani, A.E.E. Civil, Officer Incharge Security/ Control Room.

Apart from refreshments to make the event vibrant for freshers an anti ragging poster competition was

organised between various competitors for best anti ragging solutions. The first three winners were felicitated with awards & certificates. The winners included Sheikh Aiman Batch 2021, Junaid Ahmad Baba Batch 2021,Syed Rimsha Andrabi and Dania Tehseen Batch 2021.

The oath was administered by Dr Beenish as the event was organised by department of SPM. The students pledge to be true to the spirit of the oath which sets the standards of the conduct in a medical profession.

The event was organised by SKIMS Medical College and the organised team included Dr. Sajad Rather Organising Chairman & Registrar Academics, Dr Ashafaq Organising Secretary & HOD SPM, Dr. Beenish Assistant professor Department of SPM & Dr. anzeela Senior Resident Department of Community Medicine.



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now