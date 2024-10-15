Zelensky Discusses Issues Of Strengthening Ukraine With NATO Secretary General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed the issues of strengthening Ukraine with Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The head of state said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday, I spoke with Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General. We coordinated our positions on strengthening Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

He thanked Rutte for supporting Ukraine.

“I thank everyone who is with Ukraine! I thank all our people - who are fighting, who are working, who are helping,” the President added.

Patrick Turner, Senior NATO Representative to Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on his first visit to the alliance's Ukraine mission in Wiesbaden, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said NATO would not intimidated by the Kremlin's threats and would continue to strongly support Kyiv.

Photo: President's Office