Zelensky Discusses Issues Of Strengthening Ukraine With NATO Secretary General
Date
10/15/2024 3:12:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed the issues of strengthening Ukraine with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
The head of state said this in his video address , Ukrinform reports.
“Yesterday, I spoke with Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General. We coordinated our positions on strengthening Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
He thanked Rutte for supporting Ukraine.
“I thank everyone who is with Ukraine! I thank all our people - who are fighting, who are working, who are helping,” the President added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on his first visit to the alliance's Ukraine mission in Wiesbaden, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said NATO would not intimidated by the Kremlin's threats and would continue to strongly support Kyiv.
Photo: President's Office
