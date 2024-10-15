Cabinet Will Meet Monthly In Governorates, Gov't Communication Minister Announces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- of Communication, Mohammad Momani, said that the Cabinet will meet monthly in the governorates, and that the Prime Minister continues his weekly tours, as well as the ministers, to the various governorates of the Kingdom to check first-hand on key development projects in each governorate.He added that the Cabinet meetings in the governorates will be followed by a press from the field to talk about their proceedings and announce key decisions that will be taken.Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, emphasized that the government "seeks to change the way the government works in the field," making it a key feature of the government's work.Momani's remarks came during a press conference, held at the Karak Youth Directorate, to talk about the Cabinet meeting's key decisions held on Tuesday in the Karak Governorate.He said that the Cabinet meeting in Karak was in two parts. The first was a meeting with the elected bodies of mayors, the provincial council, MPs, senators, the Women's Union and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, where the government's development vision in the governorate was presented by the concerned ministers according to their respective sectors, and key existing projects of the ministries in the governorate, their completion date, and the total and actual cost of these projects, reviewing these projects through a visual presentation presented during the press conference.As for the second part of the meeting, Momani announced the main decisions of the cabinet, including approving the establishment of a development zone for agricultural industries in Karak with incentives such as reducing electricity prices for small and medium investments, including them in the productive branches and national employment programs of the Ministry of Labor, supporting the employment of Jordanians in this zone in terms of social security and salaries, and a 50 percent subsidy for handling wages at the container port.