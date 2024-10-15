Amir Arrives In Belgium

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Tuesday in Brussels, the Kingdom of Belgium to chair the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the first GCC-EU summit, scheduled for Wednesday at the headquarters of the European Union.

His Highness the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Abelag international airport by the of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium Hadja Lahbib, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Belgium Khalid bin Fahad Al Hajri, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the European Union Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki, and members of Qatar's embassy.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

