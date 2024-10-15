TCS' Goit Monthly Challenge For October Invites Students Aged 6-17 To Innovate For A Healthier World

MENAFN - 3BL) October 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Despite significant advancements, the world is not currently on track to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3, which aims for good and wellbeing. This was made clear in The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2024 which outlined evidence like, deteriorating life expectancy, little change in the world's maternal mortality ratio, and the fact that efforts to combat communicable diseases had been hampered by inequalities and emerging threats. As progress at the global, regional and personal scale is still needed, TCS, headline partner of the TCS London Marathon and the TCS Mini London Marathon, is working with London Marathon Events to call on youth aged 6 to 17 to participate in the goIT Monthly Challenge for the month of October, Innovate for a Healthier World.

“TCS and London Marathon Events share a desire to see people all over the world choose activities, habits and lifestyles that can improve and protect their health,” said Layla Hall, School Engagement Manager, London Marathon Events .“We're pleased to bring young people to the table on the topic of health and wellbeing and believe they can be very influential.”

Students are encouraged to generate and present ideas for digital innovations that can improve health and wellbeing for people in their families, personal circles, communities, or all over the world. Among many other possibilities, participants could explore strategies to educate people about self-care and health and fitness; find ways to reduce disparities among people of different genders, races and socio-economic background; or empower individuals to find the information they need to make good nutrition choices.

All entries should demonstrate support for the UN's SDG 3 and will be judged by industry professionals. Participating students (individuals or teams) in the virtual challenge will compete for prizes, mentoring, future recognition, and more.

The submission deadline is October 31, 2024 .

To learn more about the goIT Monthly Challenge and to enter, visit .

About TCS goIT Digital Innovation and Career Readiness Program

TCS' Go Innovate Together program (goIT) is TCS' flagship STEM education program. Focusing on digital innovation and career readiness, goIT engages students from diverse backgrounds with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects and computer science, design thinking and digital innovation. The program offers an industry-developed, customizable curriculum that teaches students the 21st century skills necessary for a career in technology. Lessons cover topics including design thinking, rapid prototyping, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more.

Since the launch of the goIT Monthly Challenge in 2020, thousands of students across the globe have used key principles from goIT to design tech-based solutions and submit pitch videos based on a Monthly Challenge theme. Each month, TCS co-hosts the event with a Sustainable Development Goal ambassador, globally minded nonprofit or a TCS client. The Challenge has engaged a growing number of teachers and students every month, exploring topics ranging from gender equality and systemic racism to protecting life under water.

Visit the goIT Monthly Challenge competition website to learn how to enter - or get your students involved - with this or upcoming challenges: .

About Tata Consultancy Services(TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 601,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit

About London Marathon Events

London Marathon Events (LME) organises a series of mass-participation events inspiring more than 200,000 participants every year. Its portfolio of world-class events includes the TCS London Marathon, the world's most popular marathon and the world's greatest festival of cycling. It is also a social purpose company, delivering outreach programmes which inspire activity in all ages, abilities and demographics to schools and communities across the UK. Since 1981, the London Marathon Foundation has made grants totalling in excess of £107 million to more than 1,700 projects in London and across the UK that help people to become and remain active.

