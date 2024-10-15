CEO OF TOTE & CARRY UNVEILED IN SHOCKING INVESTIGATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tote & Carry CEO Tony Rey with New Collection (Courtesy of Mike Le)

Tote & Carry CEO Tony Rey attends Los Angeles Week Show (Courtesy of Mike Le)

Tony Rey, Founder of Luxury Luggage Brand, Revealed as CEO in a Dramatic Fashion Week Moment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a surprising twist at LA Fashion Week, Tony Rey , the visionary Founder of luxury luggage brand Tote & Carry , was officially unveiled as the CEO after eight years in a dramatic on-stage "investigation." The staged interrogation of Rey on the runway captivated the audience, solidifying his leadership role and symbolizing his transition into the public spotlight as he takes Tote & Carry to new heights in the luxury travel accessory industry.

Speaking about his role as CEO, Rey shared,“It feels amazing. I think it's perfect timing-God's timing. I had to get all the self-doubts, the perfectionist mindset out of my brain and reprogram. I never cared for fame, never cared for credits, but now I'm here.” This marks a defining moment for Rey, who is now embracing his leadership position to take the brand forward.

Founded in 2016 by Tony Rey, also known as“Duffle Bag Tone,” Tote & Carry has quickly gained prominence for its bold, stylish, and functional travel gear. With Rey stepping into the CEO role, the brand is set to continue its upward trajectory, offering unique, high-quality products that appeal to fashion-conscious travelers worldwide.

About Tony Rey

Tony Rey's journey to becoming the CEO of Tote & Carry is as captivating as the brand itself. Born in Taipei, Taiwan, Rey immigrated to the United States at the age of seven, bringing with him a multicultural perspective that has heavily influenced his work. He began his career collaborating with designers in apparel, footwear, and accessories, where he refined his skills in design, marketing, and product development. In addition to his fashion pursuits, Rey also embarked on an international rap tour in Asia, showcasing his versatility and entrepreneurial spirit.

Now fully embracing his nickname "Duffle Bag Tone," Rey is prepared to take Tote & Carry to the next level. His leadership reflects his passion for both fashion and culture, making him a true visionary in the luxury fashion world.

About Tote & Carry

Tote & Carry, founded in 2016, is a premium luggage and bag brand that merges high-end craftsmanship with bold, street-style design. Known for its vibrant colors, distinctive aesthetics, and functionality, the brand offers luxury travel gear that stands out in any setting. Whether for jet-setting travelers or urban explorers, Tote & Carry delivers the perfect blend of fashion and practicality.

With Tony Rey now officially at the helm as CEO, the brand is poised for even greater success, further cementing its place in the luxury travel accessories market. Rey's creative vision and global influences ensure that Tote & Carry remains a unique and innovative leader in the fashion industry.

For more information about Tote & Carry, visit us online at and on all social media platforms @TotenCarry and @dufflebagtone.

Media inquiries, interviews, or additional information about Tony Rey or Tote & Carry, please contact:

Veronica M. Buenrostro

Supersonix PR

+1 323-691-0926

email us here

CEO OF TOTE & CARRY UNVEILED IN SHOCKING INVESTIGATION

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.