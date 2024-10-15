Lucid Bots Brings New Horsepower To Louisville's Equip Expo With Robotic Automation For Façade And Grounds Maintenance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sherpa Cleaning Drone and Lavo Bot Surface Cleaning Robots for Groundskeeping, Hardscape, Exterior Surface and Facade Maintenance

Clean and Maintain Exteriors and Building Facades with Sherpa Cleaning Drone from Lucid Bots - AI and Robotics That Transform Businesses

Lucid Bots Lavo Bot Pressure Washing Surface Cleaner

Lucid Bots is at the forefront of automated, AI and robotics grounds maintenance products with the Sherpa Drone & Lavo Bot pressure washing surface cleaner.

- Andrew Ashur, CEO and Founder of Lucid BotsCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lucid Bots is leading the charge in automated exterior and grounds maintenance with AI and robotics. At the 2024 Equip Expo, October 16-18 in Louisville, we're excited to showcase how our Sherpa Cleaning Drone and Lavo Bot Pressure Washing Surface Cleaner are transforming the future of exterior cleaning and maintaining facilities, grounds and hardscapes with unmatched automation, efficiency and performance.“We are thrilled to showcase our robotic solutions to the outdoor equipment community,” said Andrew Ashur, CEO and Founder of Lucid Bots.“Equip Expo provides an ideal platform to demonstrate how our technology can revolutionize the way contractors and businesses approach exterior maintenance, making it smarter, safer, more efficient, and profitable.”As the premier event for professionals in the outdoor equipment, landscape and hardscape industries, Equip Expo offers attendees the chance to discover how Lucid Bots' proven innovations can enhance productivity and profitability in exterior cleaning and maintenance operations.INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS ON DISPLAYLucid Bots will be exhibiting its flagship products, including the Sherpa cleaning drone, an industry leader , and its Lavo Bot pressure washing surface cleaner, both designed to streamline exterior maintenance for projects of all scales. With proprietary technology, Lucid Bots delivers precision and performance unmatched in the industry:.Sherpa Cleaning Drone: A game-changing solution for window, roof, and building façade cleaning, this AI and robotic drone automates high and hard-to-reach cleaning, reducing the need for ladders, lifts, scaffolding while improving worker safety in the landscape and hardscape industry..Lavo Bot Surface Cleaner: Specializing in pressure washing hardscape surfaces like parking lots, patios, pool decks and sidewalks, the Lavo Bot saves time and labor, making it perfect for facilities managers and property owners who need large-scale solutions.VISIT LUCID BOTS AT EQUIP EXPOIf you're in the outdoor equipment industry, a landscape or hardscape professional, grounds manager, fleet and equipment manager, golf club superintendent or are responsible for maintaining large properties, selecting equipment, and overseeing projects for your grounds and surrounding areas, Lucid Bots' products help automate groundskeeping, building exterior and hardscape maintenance, providing innovative tools to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance worker safety. This increases profitability, and gives you more time for more projects. Lucid Bots makes your job easier.KEY BENEFITS FOR YOUR BUSINESS:.Increased Efficiency: Our automated solutions reduce the time and effort needed for exterior and ground maintenance..Improved Safety: Automation limits human involvement in dangerous grounds maintenance and cleaning tasks, reducing workplace hazards..Cost Savings, Higher Profit Margins: Lucid Bots' technology and superior product performance reduces the time it takes for more difficult projects helping businesses lower operational costs and get more done in a day.LIVE DEMOS AND HANDS ON EXPERIENCESAttendees at Equip Expo will have the opportunity to experience Lavo Bot and learn how automation can provide superior performance in cleaning and maintaining outdoor areas.Visit Booth #42241 at the Equip Expo for live demonstrations and discover how Lucid Bots can elevate your maintenance operations. Don't miss your chance to see our cutting-edge technology in action and learn how automation can transform your business.EVENT DETAILS:.Date: October 16-19, 2024.Location: Equip Expo, Kentucky Exposition Center, Louisville, KY.Booth #: 42241 WEST WING.For more information or to schedule a meeting, contact ...

Lucid Bots is Shaping the World of Cleaning and Property Maintenance with AI and Robotics Boosting Productivity and Profit

