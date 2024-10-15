Maynards To Auction Advanced Manufacturing & Testing Equipment From TDK Magnecomp Precision Technology PCL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exclusive Webcast Auction on October 29th Features State-of-the-Art Equipment for the and Data Storage Sectors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. and AYUTTHAYA, Thailand, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards, a global leader in asset auctions and liquidation services, is pleased to announce the upcoming sale of advanced and testing equipment from TDK Magnecomp Precision PCL. Specializing in producing components for the electronics and data storage industries, TDK Magnecomp is a renowned name in precision engineering, and this auction offers a rare opportunity to acquire high-performance, industry-grade technology.

2018 Von Ardenne FOSA MX 300 Vacuum Web Coating System

Orbotech AIM 600 Automated Optical Inspection System - 6 Available

The live webcast auction will take place on October 29th, 2024 , starting at 10 PM Central Time (CT) / 10 AM Indochina Time (ICT) . The assets are located in Ayutthaya, Thailand and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA , and all sales will be conducted in US dollars . This global event provides an excellent platform for bidders to acquire top-tier machinery from two prominent locations, making it accessible to companies worldwide.

Among the highlighted items for sale are:



2018 Von Ardenne FOSA MX 300 Vacuum Web Coating System – A state-of-the-art solution for advanced material coating applications.



(6) Orbotech AIM 600 Automated Optical Inspection Systems – Reliable and precise inspection systems designed to ensure quality and consistency in manufacturing.



(5) Yamaha Fintech MR612 Series E-Test Machines – High-performance testing machines for electronic components.



(15) Jade Corporation Detab Form Press Machines – Advanced press machines designed for high-volume, precision manufacturing.



2006 Applied Materials SmartWeb 3-400 Roll-to-Roll Sputter Coating System – A high-efficiency coating system for roll-to-roll applications.

2020 Orbotech AIM 600 Automated Optical Inspection System – A recently upgraded model offering cutting-edge optical inspection capabilities.

"This auction presents a unique opportunity for companies to invest in top-tier equipment at competitive prices," said Tara Shaikh, CEO of Maynards. "TDK Magnecomp's precision technology is highly sought after in the electronics and data storage sectors. Our global webcast platform ensures that bidders from across the world can access this exceptional inventory and secure assets that will enhance their production capabilities."

The auction is expected to draw interest from manufacturers, suppliers, and investors in industries requiring precise and reliable equipment, such as electronics, data storage, and materials science.

For more information and to register for the auction, please visit Maynards website .

About Maynards:

Maynards is a leading auction house and asset management company, specializing in the sale of industrial machinery and equipment. With decades of experience in the field, Maynards has facilitated the sale of thousands of assets worldwide, offering flexible and effective solutions for equipment liquidation.

Media Contact:

Tara Shaikh

COO, Maynards Global

818.268.3799

[email protected]

SOURCE Maynards Industries

