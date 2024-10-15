2025 Onecause Cares Corporate Grants Program Open For Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Technology-Based Grants of up to $10,000 Each to Be Awarded to Two Nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause,

a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, announced the opening of applications for the 2025 OneCause Cares Corporate Grants Program . Entering its fourth year, the program continues to provide nonprofits with technology-based grants that empower them to enhance their missions through innovative fundraising technology.

Two nonprofit organization grantees will receive 24-month subscriptions to the OneCause Fundraising Platform, worth up to $10,000 each. Grantees also gain access to a wealth of resources and the award-winning OneCause support community, including live support, curated on-demand training, and event and campaign consulting, ensuring they can fully maximize the potential of their new fundraising tools.

"The OneCause Fundraising and Text2Give platforms have been a game changer for us," shared Mehwish Abid, Director of Development at Easter Seals of New Jersey. "It helps us send out timely alerts and reminders about our fundraising campaigns and events, making it so much easier to connect with our supporters. This tool has really boosted our communication and helped us rally even more community support for our mission. We're truly thankful for this software and everything it allows us to do for those we serve."

Since the inception of the program, grantee organizations have raised over $1.7 million utilizing the OneCause software. The 2024 grantees, Easter Seals of New Jersey and Crittenton Services, have already raised more than $781,000 combined and continue to use OneCause solutions to expand their reach and deepen supporter engagement.

"At OneCause, we believe all nonprofits should have access to innovative, reliable technology with the ongoing support they need to reach more donors and raise more for their missions," said Steve Johns, CEO of OneCause. "Through our grants program, we're committed to ensuring that more organizations, no matter their size, have access to the best fundraising tools without the worry of unexpected fees or compromises in quality. By empowering nonprofits with innovative, accessible solutions, we help them focus on what matters most – making a greater impact."

In addition to technology grants, recipients receive exclusive access to the annual Raise Conference at a discounted rate, providing opportunities to connect with nonprofit peers, learn best practices, and expand their knowledge on fundraising trends. This comprehensive package builds community among nonprofit professionals, supporting them beyond technology with a shared mission to make a greater impact.

"The OneCause grants program not only equipped us with the technology to execute impactful fundraising campaigns but also provided invaluable insights through their conference," said Chrissy Kincheloe, Director of Philanthropic Partnerships & Public Relations at Crittenton of NC. "We walked away with innovative ideas to boost our efforts, and the confidence to continue the strategies that have proven successful for peer organizations."

Grant Program Submission Details

The OneCause Cares Corporate Grants Program is open to registered 501c3 organizations in the United States and Canada. Grantees are selected based on demonstrated need, how technology will advance their mission, and alignment with OneCause's three core focus areas:



Mental Health & Wellness : Nonprofits promoting self-care, wellness, or addressing challenges like hunger, poverty, or social inequities.

Community : Organizations that foster cultural diversity, historical preservation, or local impact. Sustainability : Groups safeguarding the environment, natural resources, and driving conservation efforts.

Applications for the 2025 grant program will close on December 9, 2024, and recipients will be announced in February 2025.

For more information or to apply, visit the OneCause Cares Corporate Grants webpage .

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit



or follow us on

LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and

Facebook .

SOURCE OneCause

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED