Vehicles For Veterans Reaches $3 Million Donation Milestone To Operation Gratitude

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Car Donation Foundation d/b/a Vehicles For Veterans has donated over $3 million to nonprofit, Operation Gratitude with the proceeds from car donations

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Car Donation Foundation d/b/a Vehicles For Veterans has surpassed $3 million in donations to national charity, Operation Gratitude, to support their mission to send Care Packages to Military and First Responder communities.Operation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift the spirits of and say“Thank You” to our Military and First Responder communities. Founded in 2003, Operation Gratitude creates meaningful opportunities for Americans to express their appreciation through hands-on volunteerism. The organization works with generous partners and donors like Vehicles for Veterans to send Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. To date, Operation Gratitude has delivered over four million Care Packages, thanks to the dedication of Volunteers across the country.“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone of $3 million in donations to Operation Gratitude,” Vehicles For Veterans executive director, Loren Dorshow, said.“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Operation Gratitude to support their important mission in helping American veterans.”Vehicles For Veterans works with veteran charities across the U.S. who make a real difference. Operation Gratitude is an important part of VFV family of beneficiaries and they will continue to support through the proceeds from car donations."We are incredibly grateful to Vehicles for Veterans for their unwavering generosity and continued support of our mission, said Meg Barron, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude. Reaching this $3 million milestone is a testament to the powerful partnership we have built over the years. Their donations have allowed us to deliver Care Packages and heartfelt thanks to over 100,000 of Military and First Responder heroes across the country and around the world. We look forward to many more years of collaboration, making a difference together."Car Donation Foundation d/b/a Vehicles For VeteransCar Donation Foundation d/b/a Vehicles For Veterans is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) vehicle donation organization, benefiting veterans charities. Vehicles For Veterans donors receive free towing and a tax-deductible receipt. Car Donation Foundation has donated over $164 million and counting.Operation GratitudeOperation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits, say Thank You to our Military and First Responder communities, and honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. In March 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four Care Packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has delivered more than four million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans joined in common cause to say“Thank You” to all who serve our great nation. For more information, visit OperationGratitude or follow us on social media.

