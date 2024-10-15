HSG Laser Unveils New Automation Solutions And An Expanded Customer Service Network At Fabtech 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Fabtech 2024, HSG Laser, a global leader in metal shaping equipment and solutions, will unveil its ambitious U.S. expansion strategy. This plan includes the launch of three advanced automation solutions, alongside enhancements to its customer service network. HSG's latest initiatives underscore its dedication to supporting American fabricators with innovative technologies designed to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Since entering the U.S. in 2020, HSG Laser has steadily increased its presence by delivering high-performance fiber laser cutting systems. Its Chicago-based office acts as a hub for operations, providing sales, service, and technical support. This expansion is a key part of HSG's strategy to offer localized solutions, fast-response service, and a robust support network for its growing U.S. customer base.

By focusing on delivering high-quality equipment at competitive prices, HSG Laser has earned a strong reputation across various industries. With over 25,000 machines installed in more than 100 countries, the company is now firmly committed to further strengthening its position in North America.

GV+Tower: A Cutting-Edge 2D Laser Cutting Solution

A highlight of HSG's showcase at Fabtech 2024 will be the GV+Tower, a fully automated 2D laser cutting system designed for large-scale production environments. Featuring a powerful 60kW fiber laser, the system can cut materials up to 3.9 inches thick, offering speeds up to 400% faster than traditional 12kW systems.

The GV+Tower integrates advanced automation features, including automated material loading and unloading, to reduce manual labor and boost productivity. Its seamless integration into existing production lines makes it an ideal solution for manufacturers seeking high-speed performance with an affordable initial investment.

TPSD: The All-in-One Tube Processing Solution

HSG also debut its all-in-one tube laser cutting solution, TPSD, which combines cutting, tapping, and drilling in a compact, efficient machine. Designed for industries such as fitness equipment, furniture, and job shop manufacturing, it accommodates tube sizes ranging from 0.47 to 10 inches in diameter.

With intelligent automation, the TPSD delivers precise and efficient processing, helping manufacturers reduce material waste, production time, and labor costs. This versatile solution offers a cost-effective approach to handling complex geometries with high precision.

Introducing HLGW Robo: A Cobot Laser Welding System

Also featured at Fabtech 2024 is the HLGW Robo, a collaborative robot laser welding system developed by HSG Japan. This cutting-edge solution is especially designed for industries with small to medium lot size.

The HLGW Robo offers exceptional flexibility, capable of handling a wide range of welding tasks with ease. Its integration with HSG Japan's advanced laser technology ensures efficient, high-quality, and safe welds, minimizing material distortion and enhancing overall production quality.

According to Danyel Benoit, Executive Consultant of HSG USA, "HSG's advanced automation solutions, soon to be showcased in our Chicago showroom, have all been designed to meet the evolving needs of U.S. fabricators, enhancing productivity while improving their competitive edge. This perfectly aligns with our vision of becoming the most reliable partner for our clients."

In addition to its product launches, Mitsubishi HC Capital America and HSG Laser are partnering to provide clients with enhanced financial support, further solidifying its position in the U.S. market. Mitsubishi HC Capital America is the largest non-bank, non-captive commercial finance company in North America. With its affiliate, Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, the company partners with manufacturers, dealers, distributors and end-user customers, providing creative and customized equipment and commercial financing solutions.

SOURCE HSG Laser Co., Ltd

