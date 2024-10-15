Press Release: Trilogy Studios Launches Revolutionary Virtual Production Stage In Fort Worth, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Trilogy Studios Cinematic Stage. The Largest LED volume in Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Studios is excited to announce the opening of Texas' largest cinematic volume stage, a groundbreaking facility designed to elevate the art of film and commercial production. With a 23 feet ceiling height and an expansive width of 157 feet, this state-of-the-art stage provides filmmakers with unparalleled opportunities to create stunning visual narratives. Within the facility, two other volume stages are offered for a variety of other projects; a Car Processing stage ideal for car commercials or interior moving vehicle shots and a Commercial Stage set up for more efficient projects in the commercial production industry.

Shooting on a volume stage combines practical sets with digital environments, allowing filmmakers to shoot scenes in dynamic, visually stunning settings without the need for extensive green screens or post-production effects. This innovative approach not only streamlines production but also provides actors with a more engaging and realistic environment to perform in. All three stages offer cutting-edge technology, from integrator Optic8, allowing filmmakers to unleash their creativity without the constraints of traditional logistics or physical locations without ever leaving the comfort of the studio.

In addition to the impressive volume stage, Trilogy Studios features a dedicated Car Processing stage, perfect for crafting eye-catching car commercials. This specialized facility ensures automotive brands can showcase their vehicles with maximum impact all while offering the security of being able to drive directly into the building via a secure loading ramp.

Trilogy Studios also includes a versatile third curved LED stage measuring 50 feet wide by 20 feet high, ideal for efficient project execution. This adaptable space caters to a variety of commercial shoots and projects, making it a go-to destination for filmmakers looking to streamline their production process.

With its launch, Trilogy Studios becomes the first major virtual production facility of its kind not just in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex but also in the central United States as DFW International Airport has direct flights to more than 190 domestic cities and close to 70 international nonstop destinations worldwide.

"The entertainment landscape is rapidly evolving, and virtual production is at the heart of this transformation," said Joe Worth, Director at Trilogy Studios. "We're proud to offer filmmakers a space where their storytelling can transcend the limits of traditional production. Whether you're filming a high-stakes action scene, a serene nature backdrop, or an otherworldly fantasy environment, our stage has the capability to deliver unmatched quality and creativity."

As a hub for innovative content creation, the studio offers creatives the flexibility to experiment with new techniques, integrate Unreal Engine environments, and use real-time camera tracking for the perfect shot. The virtual production stage allows creators to film scenes in different environments-be it a cityscape, desert, ocean, or outer space-without needing to change sets or travel to multiple locations. By doing so, this reduces logistical challenges, offering faster turnaround times, increased cost-efficiency, and greater creative flexibility. Trilogy Studios stands as a beacon for both indie and blockbuster productions looking to create content that captivates and inspires.

Within the facility, the studio offers a combined 19,000 square footage of space across all 3 stages. Separately, clients are treated to production offices for crew, parking that can accommodate more than 250 vehicles, multiple loading ramps and docks that can accommodate 18-wheelers inside the facility ideal for unloading gear, 24/7 security, and a separate 100,000 square foot facility next door. This facility is specially equipped for a variety of needs for large-scale projects that need dedicated areas for fabrication of set design, large areas for prop storage, wardrobe, and even more production offices and meeting rooms, if needed.



While Trilogy Studios' primary function is to provide a space for creatives to film, they also invite companies and groups to utilize their studios as a fun and visually interesting location for their next meeting or event. Why not have an immersive experience with creative backdrop on an LED stage versus your typical hotel ballroom backdrop?

Those interested in touring the studio for their project's needs are encouraged to contact Trilogy Studios now for more information. For the latest announcements on the studio and upcoming events, visit Or follow them on social media @Trilogy_Studios_LLC Instagram

Contact:

Taylor Tucker, Business Development Manager

Phone: 817-229-7103

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Trilogy Studios

