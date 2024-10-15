18-Year-Old Girl Killed Over Marriage Refusal In Nowshera

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nowshera: An 18-year-old girl was shot dead by motorcyclists on GT Road near Pabbi Vegetable while she was on her way home with her brother.

According to police, the victim was targeted after allegedly refusing a marriage proposal from the suspect, Hamid. Initial investigations reveal that the suspect killed the girl out of revenge for the rejection.

The victim's body was shifted to Mian Rashid Memorial Hospital in Pabbi for post-mortem, and has since been handed over to her family. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the girl's brother, and police have begun investigating the incident.