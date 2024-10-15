Gotenna And EVERYWHERE Communications Form Strategic Partnership, Transforming Enhanced Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This partnership will deliver commercial, off-the-shelf, mission-proven, and encrypted solutions that provide advanced situational awareness and critical communications capabilities for personnel operating in austere environments.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

goTenna , the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, is announcing a strategic partnership with EVERYWHERE Communications to transform global connectivity for shared situational data, which is essential for critical communications in the world's most austere environments.



goTenna + EVERYWHERE

Continue Reading

Together, goTenna and EVERYWHERE have combined their advanced technologies to form a solution designed to provide assured situational awareness data from mobile mesh networks from any location on Earth. This innovative collaboration delivers force-tracking, location data, secure messaging, and one-touch SOS functionality – while providing beyond-line-of-site connectivity to ensure mission success. Both companies have thousands of units operating within defense, intelligence, public safety, and law enforcement agencies throughout the US and abroad, making the joint solution immediately relevant to customers that leverage the TAK ecosystem for enhanced situational awareness.

EVERYWHERE combines the commercial-off-the-shelf inReach Mini2 from Garmin, custom AES-256 encrypted firmware, and their interoperable software to connect and protect personnel in degraded communications environments. Coupled with goTenna's Pro X2 lightweight narrowband mesh radio, the solution enables TAK device connectivity and communications reach-back in off-grid environments, offering mission-critical communications in austere, highly contested, and denied environments.

"We're proud to partner with EVERYWHERE Communications, equipping operators with the most advanced, low-cost, size, weight, and power-efficient communication solutions available in our industry," said Ari Schuler, goTenna's CEO. "EVERYWHERE's capabilities complement goTenna, and our partnership will enable global shared situational awareness for warfighters, mission operators, and first responders."

"EVERYWHERE and goTenna are aligned in our approach to advance global connectivity in mission-critical environments," said Patrick Shay, EVERYWHERE Communications Founder & CEO. "Together, goTenna and EVERYWHERE will provide unparalleled global connectivity for those in austere environments. EVERYWHERE will continue to invest in partnerships to connect and protect mission communications."

EVERYWHERE solutions are proven in the enterprise and government marketplaces and deployed with 350 organizations operating in 150+ countries around the world. goTenna is a trusted partner within the defense sector with products actively fielded for operation across the US Defense Department-including Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), US Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), Naval Special Warfare Command (NSW), Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), among others.

About goTenna:

goTenna is advancing universal access to connectivity by building the world's most intelligent and scalable mobile mesh networks. goTenna is the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, providing off-grid connectivity solutions for smartphones and other devices and augmenting traditional communications networks. This technology enables mobile, long-range connectivity without cellular, Wi-Fi, or satellite connectivity. goTenna's drive to create resilient connectivity began during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, when approximately a third of cell towers and power stations in affected areas failed. goTenna's products are used by over 300 law enforcement, military, and public safety agencies worldwide. goTenna is backed by investors, including Union Square Ventures, Founders Fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Vanedge Capital, ONE9, Moore Capital, Comcast Ventures, MentorTech Ventures, Walden Venture Capital, and Anchor Capital. For more information, visit gotenna

About Everywhere Communications:

Led by a team that has deployed $2B in connected and IoT services, EVERYWHERE Communications ( ) provides multi-mode cellular and satellite data communications powered by patented technology deployed in mission-critical environments for over 10 years. In or out of cellular coverage, we have you connected globally. EVERYWHERE is trusted by over 350 enterprise and government customers that are deployed in over 150+ countries around the globe.

Company Press Contact:

Natalia Sorto

Associate Director, Content and Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE goTenna

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED