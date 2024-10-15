Afghan Security Forces Prevent Smuggling Of 169 Historical Relics

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Oct 15 (IANS) Afghan security forces prevented the smuggling of 169 historical artefacts in collaboration with the officials of the information and culture department of Kandahar province, said Khubaib Ghufran, spokesperson for the of Information and Culture, on Tuesday.

The relics, which include metal pieces, historical books, and documents, have been discovered at the Spin Boldak border crossing point between Afghanistan and Pakistan, said Ghufran, adding that the historical items have been transferred to the information and culture department of Kandahar, and, after record-keeping, will be displayed in the museum, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since taking power in August 2021, the Afghan caretaker government has succeeded in preventing the smuggling of more than 1,500 pieces of cultural and historical relics, the official said.

According to the ministry, more than 60,000 ancient artefacts belonging to different eras have been registered and put on display at the Afghanistan National Museum in Kabul.