As per the SNS Insider Report,“ The Assembly and Packaging Services Market size was valued at USD 18.78 Billion in 2023 and it is expected to reach USD 35.04 Billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 7.19% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Growing Demand for High-Performance Electronics

The rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies in industries like automotive, telecommunications, and consumer electronics is driving the need for more efficient and advanced semiconductor packaging solutions. With the advent of 5G networks, artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and the increasing complexity of modern electronic devices, the demand for high-performance semiconductor solutions is rising. Semiconductor packaging services ensure optimal performance, durability, and reliability, which are crucial in applications ranging from smartphones and wearables to autonomous vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs). This growing reliance on semiconductor solutions in various industries is accelerating market growth.

New OSAT Facility to Propel Growth in Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market

The Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising complexity of semiconductor devices and increasing demand from sectors like automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications. Technological advancements are driving the need for innovative packaging solutions to enhance performance and thermal management. India's push for local semiconductor production, including CG Power's ₹7,600 crore OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat, in collaboration with Renesas Electronics and Stars Microelectronics, will manufacture up to 15 million units daily. Backed by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), this venture strengthens India's role in global semiconductor manufacturing, boosting market growth.







Transformative Trends in Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services: Dominance of Assembly Solutions and Consumer Electronics

In 2023, assembly services emerged as the dominant sector in the semiconductor assembly and packaging services market, capturing a significant revenue share of 64.44%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance electronic devices that require advanced packaging solutions. Leading companies like Amkor Technology and ASE Group are enhancing their service offerings, with Amkor launching new 3D Advanced Package Solutions for AI and IoT applications, while ASE expands its capabilities in Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP). A new OSAT facility being established by CG Power and Renesas Electronics underscores the industry's focus on assembly services to meet growing market demands.

In 2023, the Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services Market was led by the consumer electronics sector, which held a revenue share of 29%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for innovative devices like smartphones and smart home gadgets. Major players such as Samsung and Apple are introducing advanced products, leveraging sophisticated packaging solutions. TSMC's investments in 3D packaging and System-on-Chip (SoC) technologies further emphasize the sector's critical role in enhancing consumer electronics.

By Service Type

By Service Type



Assembly services Testing services

By Application



Communication

Computing and networking

Industrial

Consumer electronics Automotive electronics

Market Dynamics in Semiconductor Assembly and Packaging Services: North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the semiconductor assembly and packaging services market, capturing 34% of total revenue. Significant advancements, particularly in the United States, include substantial investments aimed at enhancing manufacturing capabilities. The CHIPS and Science Act allocated USD 52 billion for semiconductor research and production to bolster local output and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. Companies like Intel and Micron Technology are expanding operations, while Canada sees growth with firms like Denso establishing packaging facilities to meet rising demand for automotive semiconductors.

The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as the leading market for semiconductor assembly and packaging services, driven by strong demand from sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications. Countries like China, South Korea, and Taiwan are at the forefront, with significant investments in domestic production capabilities and advanced packaging solutions, positioning the region as a key player in the global semiconductor market.

Recent Development



In January 2024, Foxconn partnered with HCL Group to establish a semiconductor packaging and testing unit in India, investing USD 37.2 million for a 40% stake in the OSAT facility.

In July 2024, Infineon and Amkor signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote sustainability in their semiconductor supply chain, focusing on eco-friendly design, packaging, and testing practices. In April 2024, ATX Group opened a USD 55 million plant in Melaka, Malaysia, its first facility outside China, aimed at boosting semiconductor packaging and testing services. This facility is expected to create 2,000 jobs and strengthen Malaysia's electronics supply chain.

