Increasing cases of stock-outs, over inventory, clerical errors, and growing demand for real-time asset and inventory tracking are some factors expected to drive market growth over the next six years. Furthermore, high cost incurred due to medication expiration, increasing demand for the FIFO system, and the implementation of lean inventory management is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.



North America dominated the global market with revenue share of 44.2% in 2023. Economic development, increasing demand for process optimization, rising awareness level amongst healthcare organizations pertaining to the benefits associated with RFID Kanban systems are some major drivers of this market.

The presence of a large gap between the need for hospital inventory management and the availability of real-time inventory management solutions has resulted in high growth potential for the U.S. market. RFID based Kanban systems have been incorporated by certain healthcare facilities. However, a large percentage of hospitals have yet to make this transition.

RFID Kanban Systems Market Report Highlights



RFID Kanban systems box accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Integrating Kanban systems and RFID containers enables seamless connectivity with digital infrastructures and warehouse management systems, enhancing supply chain visibility.

Supply chain inventory management accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Traditional methods rely on manual processes, prone to errors and blind spots.

Single Bin RFID Kanban Systems dominated the market and accounted for a share of 65.1% in 2023. As RFID technology becomes increasingly accessible and easy to implement, single bin RFID Kanban systems have emerged as a cost-effective solution for efficient inventory management North America RFID Kanban systems market dominated the global RFID Kanban systems market in 2023, generating 44.2% of the worldwide revenue share.

The leading players in the RFID Kanban Systems market include:



BROOKS AUTOMATION

Datelka

Grifols, S.A.

TwinBin (Hurst Green Plastics Ltd.)

LogiTag Systems Ltd.

MATTTEO

Metratec GmbH

Palex

Pepperl+Fuchs SE SCAN MODUL B.V.

