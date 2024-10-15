Recent Israeli attacks on Gaza murder over 29 Palestinians

(MENAFN) Israeli across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning resulted in the deaths of at least 29 Palestinians. Local sources indicated that the strikes targeted multiple areas, including Khan Younis, Nuseirat camp, and Jabalia camp. This latest round of violence adds to a staggering death toll, with over 42,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza over the past year. The ongoing military campaign has displaced nearly the entire population of the region, which numbers around 2.3 million people.



The continued assault on Gaza has exacerbated an already severe humanitarian crisis, leading to critical shortages of essential resources such as food, clean water, and medical supplies. This situation is further complicated by a prolonged blockade that restricts access to necessary aid and assistance for the civilian population. The dire conditions have raised alarms among international humanitarian organizations regarding the welfare of those affected by the conflict.



Attempts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to mediate a cease-fire and negotiate a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas have been unsuccessful. The failure of these negotiations is primarily attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to agree to a cessation of hostilities, which has perpetuated the cycle of violence and instability in the region.



In addition to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel has expanded its military operations into Lebanon, conducting both air and ground raids. This escalation comes amid rising regional tensions, further complicating the already volatile situation. Furthermore, Israel is currently facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza, which underscores the gravity of the international legal challenges arising from its military operations.

MENAFN15102024000045015839ID1108780407