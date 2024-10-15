Primary Care Center Of Clear Lake Strengthens Care Expertise With Certification Of Two Physicians In Obesity Medicine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEBSTER, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Primary Care Center of Clear Lake

is proud to announce that two of its physicians, Dr. Smriti Choudhary and Dr. Niraj Choudhary, have been certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine. This significant achievement highlights the center's commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare solutions that integrate medical with primary care services.

With over 12 years of service in the community, the Primary Care Center of Clear Lake stands out as a pioneer in holistic healthcare and medical weight loss . Unlike many competitors, the center is uniquely positioned to address obesity and its related chronic diseases through a multidisciplinary approach. The integration of weight loss strategies into routine primary care enables patients to receive personalized treatment plans tailored to their specific health needs.

"Our goal is to empower our patients to take control of their health," said Dr. Smriti Choudhary. "By combining lifestyle change programs with evidence-based medications, we provide a comprehensive framework for managing obesity, which is often a precursor to other serious health conditions."

Patients at the center benefit from innovative treatments, including medications such as GLP-1 receptor agonists-widely recognized by their brand names Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound . These medications, coupled with personalized lifestyle strategies, form an effective foundation for long-term weight management.

Additionally, the Primary Care Center of Clear Lake offers advanced diagnostic services such as full-body composition testing

with Dexa Scans and resting metabolic rate tests. These state-of-the-art evaluations help physicians create more effective treatment plans by providing critical insights into patients' unique metabolic profiles.

The center is conveniently located in Webster, TX, with a second recently opened location in Pasadena, TX. This expansion reflects the center's ongoing commitment to increasing access to high-quality healthcare services in the region. The Pasadena location also features the same comprehensive services that have made the Webster facility a trusted choice

for local residents.

As a testament to its excellence, the Primary Care Center of Clear Lake has received numerous accolades for its patient-centered approach and dedication to community health. Patients of the practice commend the friendly staff and their approach to care that works best for them. "The absolute BEST most thorough and caring physicians I've ever experienced! They truly care about the patient as a whole and make sure to address every concern you may have," says patient Mikely Marr.

For more information about services, visit their website at .

About Primary Care Center of Clear Lake:

Founded over 12 years ago, the Primary Care Center of Clear Lake is dedicated to providing high-quality primary care services, including preventive care, chronic disease management, and innovative weight loss solutions. With board-certified physicians specializing in both Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine, the center prioritizes a holistic approach to health and wellness.

