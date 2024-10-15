Medias reports Germany asked Israel to ink ‘genocide clause’

(MENAFN) Germany has reportedly placed a significant condition on the sale of weapons to Israel, insisting on a written guarantee that these arms will not be used to target civilians in Gaza. This stance was highlighted in reports from outlets owned by Germany's Axel Springer publishing house, which indicate that Berlin has halted all arms shipments to Israel since March.



The blockage of weapon deliveries has raised eyebrows, especially since Germany insists that it is not under an embargo with Israel. According to reports from Politico, the refusal to approve new shipments comes from high-ranking officials in the German government, particularly Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Green party. These officials have pushed for assurances from the Israeli government that the arms provided will not contribute to civilian casualties.



A source cited in the German tabloid Bild noted that the Israeli government was required to provide a written commitment that German-supplied arms would not be utilized in actions amounting to genocide. Reports suggest that Israel delivered the necessary assurances to Berlin last Thursday.



This insistence on guarantees aligns with German law, which prohibits the export of weapons to nations where there is a substantial risk they could be employed against civilians. A source familiar with the discussions explained to Politico that compliance with international humanitarian law is paramount in this context. Furthermore, failure to obtain such commitments could lead to legal challenges that might halt the arms sales altogether.



The situation has drawn criticism from various political factions in Germany, including the opposition and members of the ruling Free Democratic Party. Several politicians have called on the Green party and Chancellor Olaf Scholz to clarify the country's position regarding weapons exports to Israel, emphasizing the need for transparency in these critical matters.



As the debate unfolds, the dynamics between Germany and Israel, particularly concerning military support amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza, are under increasing scrutiny. This development not only reflects Germany's cautious approach to arms exports but also highlights broader concerns regarding civilian protection in conflict zones. The unfolding situation will likely continue to attract attention both domestically and internationally as stakeholders navigate the complex landscape of military ethics and international relations.

