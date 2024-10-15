INTEGRACARE INC. EXPANDS TO BURLINGTON & OAKVILLE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Integracare a leader in private home healthcare in Toronto and Mississauga is expanding in Ontario to Burlington and Oakville through the of the Living Assistance Service Franchise in the area.

Integracare has provided high quality senior home care services in Toronto and surrounding areas for over 30 years. Like Integracare, Living Assistance Services' main home care services are personal care and in-home nursing, including overnight care. Integracare and Living Assistance Services will continue to provide the best private home care services for our Clients wherever they need or want care, whether that be at home, in a retirement home, in long term care, or at bedside in the hospital.

"I am excited that Integracare will be taking over our care services in the Burlington and Oakville area," said Maureen

Gillies, Franchise Owner. "Integracare's promise to not only maintain, but also improve the quality-of-care that our Clients receive, was the primary motivation for me. Our Clients deserve the best home health care possible, and Integracare can provide that."

Lee Grunberg, CEO of Integracare, is thrilled that the Company is expanding its geographic reach to Burlington and Oakville. "Maureen's franchise has an amazing reputation in providing the highest quality home healthcare in the area. Not only are we looking forward to expanding our geographic reach, but we are also looking forward to offering Clients and potential clients in the area even higher quality home care services with dedicated Care Management from Registered Nurses or Registered Practical Nurses, 24/7 Emergency On-Call Services, and expanded services including at-home physiotherapy, at-home massage therapy, chiropody, foot care and more."

