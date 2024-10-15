(MENAFN) Slovak Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Lubos Blaha traveled to Moscow over the weekend to express gratitude to Russia for its role in liberating Slovakia from fascism during World War II. Blaha’s visit included a public apology for what he described as the rising "Russophobia" prevalent in the European Union and the United States.



A member of Prime Robert Fico’s Social SMER-SD party, Blaha shared a on Telegram featuring his visit to Red Square, where he laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the monument to Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov. In the video, he stated, "I came… as a friend of Russia because I can no longer look at the growing Russophobia in the West." He emphasized the "incredible sacrifices" made by the Russian people in the fight against fascism, which ultimately benefited Slovakia.



During his remarks, Blaha criticized the "belligerent, hateful, and virtually fascist resolutions" adopted by the European Parliament against Russia. He asserted that Slovaks will "never be forced to hate the Russian people" and voiced his opposition to Western military support for Ukraine, sanctions against Moscow, and any actions that could escalate the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Blaha stressed the desire for peace, declaring, "We do not want our children to die in a nuclear war. Slovaks want peace!" He affirmed that the perception of Russians as "friendly people" remains strong in Slovakia and vowed that this sentiment would not change. He also called for renewed dialogue with Moscow and an end to the animosity directed toward Russia.



In addition to his public statements, Blaha was scheduled to deliver a lecture at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), where he would address Slovak students. His visit highlights a growing divide within Europe regarding attitudes toward Russia and reflects ongoing tensions in international relations.

