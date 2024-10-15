Skillable Customer Majesco Recognized In The Brandon Hall Grouptm HCM Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Through Skillable, Majesco has saved $300,000 on its annual sandbox costs, with greater learner confidence, validated skill data and automated scoring.

- Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group's Chief Operating Officer

NEW RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Together with Skillable , the pioneer in performance-based and skill validation, insurance company Majesco has won a coveted Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Award. The Bronze award in“Best Technology Implementation” highlights the ease of creating and maintaining virtual lab environments for experiential learning at the insurtech company.

“Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group's Chief Operating Officer and HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Skillable is the hands-on lab technology underpinning Majesco's new“3 Es: Education, Exposure and Experience” learning model. With 70% of skill development focused on validated, hands-on experiences, Majesco needed a solution that would remove its expensive and resource-intensive training sandboxes. Through Skillable, Majesco is now saving on its $300,000 annual sandbox costs, with an improved, on-demand learning experience and immediate scoring and feedback for learners. Improved knowledge of the Majesco solution has led to an improved configuration time for customers with fewer support issues reported.

Instructors and Majesco's technology team have more time to focus on higher value activities with Skillable maintaining the learning environment and automating the scoring process. Scenario-based practice and assessment also provides Majesco with high quality, accurate and timely skills data.

Sarah Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer of Skillable said,“The recognition from Brandon Hall GroupTM of Skillable's work with Majesco validates what we suspected already about the clear and rapid business impact that hands-on learning delivers. With an already substantial cost savings that will continue to grow, plus happier Instructor and technology teams and more confident, job-ready learners, Majesco is the perfect example of how bringing a scenario-based element to your learning can achieve significant ROI. These benefits are available across many different learners including employees, customers, partners and others in the extended enterprise.”

View Skillable's awards in our Trophy Case.

Sarah Danzl

Skillable

+1 347-966-6544

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.