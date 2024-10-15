Gladia Raises $16 Million In Series A Funding: Launches The First Multilingual Real-Time Audio Transcription And Analytics Engine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Funding will accelerate Gladia's transition from a speech-to-text API to an end-to-end infrastructure provider for use cases like agent assistance for contact center platforms, sales enablement tools and AI meeting assistants.

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladia , an AI transcription and audio intelligence provider, has completed a USD $16 million Series A funding round. The company will use the funding to develop an end-to-end audio infrastructure – starting with a new real-time audio transcription and analytics engine – enabling voice-first platforms to deliver more value to their users across borders with cutting-edge AI.

Gladia team

Continue Reading

The Series A funding round was led by

XAnge , with participation by

Illuminate Financial ,

XTX Ventures , Athletico Ventures ,

Gaingels , Mana Ventures ,

Motier Ventures ,

Roosh Ventures , and

Soma Capital . Founded in 2022, Gladia has now raised a total of USD $20.3 million, with earlier seed investments headed by New Wave ,

Sequoia Capital (as part of the First Sequoia Arc program), Cocoa ,

and GFC .

"Gladia represents the qualities we like to champion at XAnge: a bold, global tech team at the forefront of AI innovation, with a proven business model to unlock new opportunities across industries," said Alexis du Peloux, Partner, XAnge. "In a fast-paced AI environment, Jean-Louis Quéguiner and his team have executed extremely well, and we are proud to back Gladia for the Series A."

"I founded Gladia for a very personal reason – I was frustrated that existing audio transcription services were not able to understand my French accent," explained Jean-Louis Quéguiner, CEO and Co-Founder, Gladia. "Our international team and customers often switch between languages during meetings, but finding a transcription solution that can handle different languages and accents simultaneously was impossible."

Given that most speech recognition models today are trained predominantly on English audio data and are therefore inherently biased, Gladia prioritized building the first real-time product that is truly multilingual. The new fine-tuned engine delivers advanced real-time transcription in over 100 languages, along with enhanced support for accents and the unique ability to adapt to different languages on the fly.

Gladia's new engine is unique in its ability to extract insights from a call-like the caller's sentiment, key information, and conversation summary-in real time.

This means it takes less than a second to generate both transcript and insights from a call or meeting using Gladia.

New Real-Time Product

Building an accurate, low-latency, and multilingual engine in-house is a complex and resource-intensive task. It requires extensive expertise in language understanding, real-time data handling, with continuous optimization and maintenance. Real-time models require more computing power and may struggle to produce accurate output immediately due to limited context.

Gladia's new product allows companies to bypass these challenges. The real-time speech-to-text engine boasts an industry-leading latency of under 300 milliseconds without compromising accuracy, regardless of the language, geography, or tech stack used.

"Companies are spending valuable time and resources trying to incorporate multiple AI functions into their existing platforms," said Jonathan Soto, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Gladia. "Our single API is compatible with all existing tech stacks and protocols, including SIP, VoIP, FreeSwitch, and Asterisk. This allows us to easily integrate real-time transcription and analysis into our customers' AI platforms, so they can focus on delivering the best services to their end users."

What's Ahead

The company's first async transcription and audio intelligence API launched in June 2023 and was based on a proprietary version of Whisper ASR. It rapidly gained traction in the enterprise market, particularly with meeting recorders and note-taking assistants. The API is now adopted by over 600 customers around the world, including Attention,

Circleback, Method Financial, Recall, Sana, and VEED and has more than 70,000 users.

"Gladia's technology allows companies in vertical markets that need cutting-edge real-time transcription, including sales enablement and contact center platform, to shift seamlessly from manual post-call processing to proactive, low-latency workflows. Whether it's automated CRM enrichment or real-time guidance for support agents, Gladia is designed to help businesses operate smarter and more efficiently in record time, without requiring AI expertise in-house," Jean-Louis Quéguiner, CEO and Co-Founder, Gladia, explained.

Gladia will use the new capital to advance its R&D efforts and soon bring to market a one-stop AI toolkit for audio and expand its product offering with additional à la carte models-including large language models (LLMs) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). With several design partners in the contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) segment, the company is currently piloting an agent-assist solution powered by Gladia's real-time AI engine. Additionally, Gladia will continue to expand its talent base as it prepares for international expansion.

About Gladia

Gladia

was founded in 2022 by Jean-Louis Queguiner and Jonathan Soto with a mission to help companies leverage cutting-edge AI and retrieve actionable insights from audio data. Its API supports advanced speech recognition features in over 100 languages, with exceptional accuracy and asynchronous and real-time transcription.

Based in Paris, Gladia has grown to serve over 70,000 users and 600 enterprise customers, including Attention, Ausha,

Circleback, Method Financial, Recall, Sana, and VEED .

More information can be found at Gladia's

website , or on

Twitter or

LinkedIn .

About XAnge

XAnge is an early-stage investment fund with €650 million under management, based in Paris and Berlin. Its investment team supports European entrepreneurs who aim to transform everyday life through technology, investing amounts ranging from €500,000 to €10 million starting at the seed stage. With an investment thesis focused on making technology accessible to the widest audience, XAnge invests in sectors such as deeptech, healthcare, fintech, SaaS, and e-commerce. XAnge has supported companies like Lydia (Finance), Welcome to the Jungle (Human Resources), Believe (Music), MrSpex (eCommerce), and Ledger (Cryptocurrency). XAnge is the innovation brand of the Siparex Group.

For more information, visit

Media Contacts:

Inquiries in English:

Grace Halvorsen

[email protected]

Inquiries in French:

Anna Jelezovskaia

+33.766.868.657

[email protected]

SOURCE Gladia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED