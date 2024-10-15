Korea Donates Medical Equipment To Azerbaijan's Ganja City Hospital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Korea donates 500.000 $ worth of medical equipment to Azerbaijan's Ganja City Hospital.

Azernews reports that on October 15, the latest stage of cooperation between the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and the Korean took place. As part of Korea's "Official Assistance to Small Volume Development" program, medical equipment was donated to Ganja City United Hospital. This initiative aims to protect the of vulnerable groups in Azerbaijan, particularly children, and improve their access to medical services.

Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Agency, stated, "The main goal of the project is to increase both the availability and quality of medical services in our country. These equipments will provide the population of the region with access to quality and modern medical services with mandatory medical insurance."

Vugar Gurbanov, executive director of TABIB, highlighted the importance of the partnership in improving healthcare workers' skills and providing essential medical equipment, noting that it contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan's healthcare system.

Korean Ambassador Lee In-yong added, "For the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, it is necessary to provide medical centers with the most modern medical equipment. Our embassy has joined hands with the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance to ensure that citizens of Azerbaijan can receive safe and efficient medical services."

The donated equipment includes various essential devices, such as a defibrillator, anesthesia machine, artificial respiration device, and others, valued at $500,000. This donation follows previous Korean assistance efforts in Azerbaijan, including equipment for maternal and child health and examination booths during the COVID-19 pandemic.