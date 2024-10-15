Korea Donates Medical Equipment To Azerbaijan's Ganja City Hospital
Date
10/15/2024 7:05:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Korea donates 500.000 $ worth of medical equipment to
Azerbaijan's Ganja City Hospital.
Azernews reports that on October 15, the latest
stage of cooperation between the State Agency for Compulsory
Medical Insurance and the Korean government took place. As part of
Korea's "Official Assistance to Small Volume Development" program,
medical equipment was donated to Ganja City United Hospital. This
initiative aims to protect the health of vulnerable groups in
Azerbaijan, particularly children, and improve their access to
medical services.
Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Agency, stated, "The
main goal of the project is to increase both the availability and
quality of medical services in our country. These equipments will
provide the population of the region with access to quality and
modern medical services with mandatory medical insurance."
Vugar Gurbanov, executive director of TABIB, highlighted the
importance of the partnership in improving healthcare workers'
skills and providing essential medical equipment, noting that it
contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan's
healthcare system.
Korean Ambassador Lee In-yong added, "For the treatment of
cardiovascular diseases, it is necessary to provide medical centers
with the most modern medical equipment. Our embassy has joined
hands with the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance to
ensure that citizens of Azerbaijan can receive safe and efficient
medical services."
The donated equipment includes various essential devices, such
as a defibrillator, anesthesia machine, artificial respiration
device, and others, valued at $500,000. This donation follows
previous Korean assistance efforts in Azerbaijan, including
equipment for maternal and child health and examination booths
during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MENAFN15102024000195011045ID1108779671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.