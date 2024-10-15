(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E&I Cooperative Services Launches Community Engagement & Education Division to Advance Education Procurement Profession

- Jennifer Adling, AVP & CPO for Texas Tech Univ & Chair of E&I Board

JERICHO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- E&I Cooperative Services (E&I), the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative focused exclusively on education, is proud to announce the launch of its Community Engagement and Education Division. This division represents a substantial investment in E&I's 6,000+ member institutions across higher education and K-12, addressing a need for professional development, leadership training, and increased collaboration in the educational procurement sector.

As a member-owned cooperative, E&I is committed to reinvesting in its member community. This division is a direct response to member feedback and a strategic step to grow the procurement profession through education, networking, and industry research. E&I will provide a comprehensive range of services that address key challenges facing education procurement professionals today, including talent development, leadership training, access to cutting-edge research, and creating opportunities for professional networking through our new digital social network and in-person events.

"Our members have articulated a clear need for robust programs to help their teams grow and thrive," said Jennifer Adling, Assistant Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer for Texas Tech University and Chair of the E&I Board. "While E&I's roots are in cooperative purchasing, we are listening to our members' evolving needs and the changing landscape of educational procurement. This division is a response to that call and represents an important moment for the profession. There are many seasoned professionals who are retiring, and a new generation of procurement professionals are entering the workforce, thus the greater demand for more comprehensive training.”

The new division will focus on three core pillars:

.Education: The division will deliver a range of innovative educational programs tailored to procurement professionals at all levels. Workshops, certifications, and seminars will provide pathways for growth and development.

.Networking Opportunities (Digital & In-Person): E&I will create inclusive environments for procurement professionals to connect, both online and in-person, through forums, virtual and events, and through a vibrant digital social network that will foster collaboration, peer-to-peer sharing and learning, and expand professional networks.

.Research & Knowledge Sharing: E&I's new research arm will focus on supporting and advancing the procurement profession by conducting and disseminating impactful research. This will include exploring key trends, identifying opportunities for innovation, and sharing insights that drive progress within education procurement. Through a combination of initiatives, E&I aims to empower its members with the information they need to address emerging challenges and opportunities.

Key Initiatives for 2024-2025

EdPro NextGen Leadership Program for Educational Procurement

E&I, in collaboration with Cornell University, E&I is offering a prestigious, in-depth 9-month leadership program designed for procurement professionals preparing for senior procurement executive roles. This highly selective program will cover leadership development, strategic transformation, and change management, resulting in a dual Executive Leadership Certificate from E&I and Cornell University. The program will culminate in an in-person EdPro NextGen Leadership Summit.

As part of E&I's commitment to its members and the procurement profession, E&I will fully subsidize the cost of the program for participants, including tuition costs and attendance at the EdPro NextGen Leadership Summit. This significant investment underscores E&I's dedication to advancing the development of procurement professionals and fostering the next generation of leaders in the field.

EdPro NextGen Leadership Summit

The EdPro NextGen Leadership Summit, the capstone event of the EdPro NextGen Leadership Program, will take place in November 2025. This innovative event will unite rising stars in education procurement with key leaders and innovators in the field. The summit will feature forward-thinking discussions, interactive workshops, and strategic networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and spark new ideas. Participants will not only celebrate their achievements in the EdPro NextGen Leadership Program but also engage in cutting-edge dialogues.

EdPro Network

The EdPro Network will offer members and non-members a digital space to connect, collaborate, share, and drive engagement. Opening the network to the entire educational procurement sector will increase its value and impact to all. Participants will benefit from peer-to-peer learning opportunities, dynamic chat, discussion groups, virtual workshops, a knowledge base for sharing resources, and other collaborative resources designed to foster a dynamic and inclusive community.

"E&I is incredibly proud to make this investment in educational procurement," said Eric Frank, CEO of E&I Cooperative Services. "As a member-owned cooperative, E&I thrives on the strength of the community it serves. By investing in the future of education procurement, we are investing in the future of our cooperative itself. The success of our members is our success. Through this initiative, we aim to cultivate the next generation of leaders, foster innovation, and deepen collaboration-all of which will reinforce the foundation of our cooperative for years to come.”

This new division is a key milestone in E&I's continuing evolution and underscores the Cooperative's dedication to providing members with resources that create lasting value. By launching the Community Engagement and Education Division, E&I aims to ensure that its members are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the future.

For more information about E&I's Community Engagement and Education Division and to stay updated on its offerings, subscribe to E&I's newsletters, visit , or contact Casey Laurienzo, Vice President, Community Engagement & Education, at ....

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K-12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spending and optimize their education dollars. In addition, E&I offers strategic spend assessments, eProcurement solutions, supplier diversity programs, virtual and in-person education, and webinars and podcasts that advance the industry. For more information, please visit .

Nicole Katz

E&I Cooperative Services

+1 631-630-8294

