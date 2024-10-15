Iran describes latest US sanctions as ‘illegal and unjustifiable’

(MENAFN) Iran has firmly rejected recent sanctions imposed by the United States on its energy and transport sectors, labeling them as "illegal and unjustifiable." This statement comes in the wake of a missile attack on Israel, which Iranian officials assert was a legitimate act of self-defense.



The U.S. Treasury Department announced the sanctions on Friday, targeting a fleet of vessels accused of transporting Iranian oil and imposing penalties on six foreign companies allegedly involved in Iran’s petroleum trade. These actions were framed as a response to Iran's missile attack on October 1, during which approximately 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israeli military targets.



Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, defended the missile strike, stating that it was conducted in accordance with international law as part of Iran's right to self-defense. He highlighted the context of the attack, which followed the assassination of prominent figures, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, by Israeli forces.



As Israel contemplates its retaliation, there is speculation that it may target Iranian oil or nuclear infrastructure. However, U.S. officials have urged Israel to refrain from such actions. Baghaei criticized the latest sanctions as an effort by the U.S. to appease Israel, accusing Washington of effectively "paying a ransom" to what he termed a "rogue Israeli regime."



The Iranian government remains adamant that these sanctions lack both legal justification and rational basis, framing them as an attempt to undermine its sovereignty while reinforcing its right to defend itself against external threats.

