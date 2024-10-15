Trump claims Biden’s representatives risking WWIII

(MENAFN) During a recent campaign rally in California, former President Donald expressed grave concerns about the potential for the United States to become embroiled in World War III, attributing the looming threat to the policies of President Joe Biden's administration. Trump claimed that many Americans share his belief that the country is headed in the wrong direction, but he emphasized an even more urgent worry: the risk of global conflict in the coming months.



“I actually worry about the next three months… I worry we’ll end up in a world war because of the people that we have [in the administration],” Trump stated, underscoring his criticism of Biden's foreign policy approach. He asserted that if re-elected in November, he would prioritize urgent action to address the nation’s challenges and specifically target what he described as the "atrocious failures" of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.



Reflecting on his previous presidency, Trump claimed to have maintained peace, asserting, “I kept… [the] country safe; we had no wars.” He promised his supporters that he would continue this trend by keeping the nation out of military conflicts, vowing to end the war in Ukraine and stabilize the Middle East.



Trump has consistently maintained that he could resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, although the specifics of his plan remain largely undefined. His running mate, J.D. Vance, suggested that Trump might initiate discussions with Russia, Ukraine, and European partners to establish a demilitarized zone along the current front lines, with an agreement from Kiev to refrain from NATO membership.



As tensions continue to escalate in various regions, Trump's rhetoric highlights the contentious debate over U.S. foreign policy and the approaches that different political leaders advocate to navigate these complex international challenges.

