Bahrain, EU Discuss Regional, Int'l Developments
10/15/2024 5:08:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MANAMA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- crown prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa discussed Tuesday over the phone with President of the European Council Charles Michel, issues of mutual interest, latest developments regionally and internationally.
During the phone call, the two sides highlighted the growing levels of close relations between Bahrain and the European Union, and the progress made in joint cooperation across all sectors, according to Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
They also reviewed several topics related to the upcoming GCC-EU summit, which will be held in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday. (end)
