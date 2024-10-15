Discover The Oris Doha Limited Edition
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A Fusion of Swiss Precision and Qatari Heritage
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 15 October 2024: Introducing the Oris Doha Watch Club Edition, the first collaboration and special edition between the club and the renowned Swiss manufacturer. The 40mm stainless steel case houses the in-house Oris Calibre 401, offering an impressive 120-hour power reserve for unmatched reliability.
The watch's standout feature is its captivating gradient blue dial, adorned with Eastern Arabic numerals at 12, 3, and 9 o'clock, along with the Oris brand name in Arabic script. The dial's color beautifully evokes the sea surrounding the Qatari peninsula. This special edition also features a small seconds positioned at the 6 o'clock, which adds a sense of balance and harmony to the design. The sapphire crystal provides protection with an anti-reflective coating on the inside, ensuring exceptional clarity in all lighting conditions.
Equipped with a robust screw-in security crown and water resistance up to 50 meters, this watch is not only a refined dress piece but also a reliable companion for everyday wear. The transparent sapphire case back reveals the intricate workings of the Oris Calibre 401, renowned for its anti-magnetic properties and precision accuracy within -3/+5 seconds per day. Paired with an elegant set of black and brown leather straps, the Doha Watch Club Edition is a tribute to tradition and a statement of modern craftsmanship, perfect for those who seek a timepiece that endures in both performance and style.
