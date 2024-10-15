(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's has faced a slight setback in the first eight months of 2024. The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported a 1.0% decline in industrial production compared to the same period in 2023.



This downturn primarily stems from a significant drop in refining activities. The petroleum refining sector experienced the most substantial negative impact on the Manufacturing Industry Physical Volume (IVFIM).



It saw a staggering 61% decrease, contributing -3.6 percentage points to the overall index. This sharp decline resulted from a technical shutdown of the state-owned ANCAP refinery for maintenance purposes.



The beverage production sector also faced challenges, with a 9.9% decrease and a negative impact of 0.6 points on the index. These figures come from the monthly Technical Bulletin presenting IVFIM data released by the statistical office.







However, not all sectors experienced declines. The paper and paper products manufacturing division showed remarkable growth, increasing by 18.4% and contributing 2.2 points to the overall index. The food products sector also demonstrated resilience, expanding by 3.4% and adding 1.4 points to the index.



August 2024 brought a glimmer of hope with a 0.7% increase in the IVFIM. Nevertheless, the rolling year still shows a 0.8% decrease. These figures paint a picture of an industry in flux, facing both challenges and opportunities.

Uruguay's Industrial Output Falls 1% in 2024 Amid Refinery Shutdown

The industrial production in Uruguay grew by an average of 0.6% throughout 2023. This growth was primarily driven by paper manufacturing and food production.



However, this result indicates a significant slowdown compared to the 3.6% growth in 2022 and the impressive 12.3% expansion in 2021.







Uruguay's economy as a whole barely grew by 0.4% in 2023. This sluggish performance can be attributed to a severe drought and the completion of major construction projects related to a cellulose plant.



These factors have created a complex economic landscape for the country to navigate. As Uruguay's industrial sector continues to evolve, it faces the challenge of adapting to changing circumstances.



The country's ability to overcome these hurdles and capitalize on growth opportunities will be crucial for its economic future.

MENAFN15102024007421016031ID1108779223